Industrial Silica Sand Market Size, Growth & Trends | Global Forecast 2025 | DataM Intelligence

Industrial Silica Sand Market

Industrial Silica Sand Market

The Industrial Silica Sand Market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 4.90% during the forecast period 2025-2032.

The Industrial Silica Sand Market: Driven by rising demand in glass, foundry, and construction sectors; valued for high purity, strength, and versatility across industries.”
— DataM Intelligence
AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Industrial Silica Sand Market reached US$ 15.42 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 22.61 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.90% during the forecast period 2025-2032.

Market Overview:

Industrial Silica Sand, known for its high purity and durable physical properties, is a critical raw material in manufacturing glass products, casting metals in foundries, and hydraulic fracturing in oil & gas. As environmental regulations tighten, the industry is increasingly investing in sustainable mining and advanced processing technologies to meet quality standards and reduce ecological impact.

To Download Sample Report Here: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/industrial-silica-sand-market

Market Drivers & Opportunities:

Key drivers include:

Expansion in the glass and construction industries: Driven by rising urbanization, especially in Asia-Pacific.

Growth in hydraulic fracturing: Higher demand for silica sand as a proppant in shale gas and tight oil extraction.

Technological advancements: New processing techniques enhancing product quality and reducing waste.

Emerging opportunities lie in green building materials, specialty glass production, and the integration of AI for supply chain optimization.

Market Segmentation:

By Type:
Wet Sand
Dry Sand
Frac Sand
Coated Sand
Filter Sand.

By End-User:
Glass Manufacturing
Chemical Production
Construction
Paints & Coatings
Foundry
Others.

By Region:
North America
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East
Africa.

Buy Now & Unlock 360° Market Intelligence: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=industrial-silica-sand-market

Market Geographical Share:

Asia-Pacific leads the industrial silica sand market, fueled by extensive infrastructure developments across China, India, and Southeast Asia. North America holds a strong position as well, supported by shale gas exploration and rising production of high-performance glass. In contrast, demand in Europe remains steady, sustained by applications in the automotive sector and renewable energy projects.

Key Players:

The competitive landscape features major industry participants such as:

TOCHU CORPORATION
Sibelco
Covia Holdings Corporation
Badger Mining Corporation
U.S. Silica
Quarzwerke GmbH
Chongqing Changjiang River Moulding Material (Group) Co., Ltd
Mitsubishi Corporation
JFE MINERAL Co., LTD
JFE MINERAL Co., LTD
Euroquarz GmbH.

These companies focus on strategic expansions, mergers, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence.

Recent Developments:

USA:
2025: Fairmount Santrol announced the opening of a state-of-the-art silica sand processing facility in Texas, aimed at meeting rising proppant demand.

2024: U.S. Silica Holdings invested in advanced water recycling technology to minimize environmental impact at its Illinois mine.

Japan:
2025: Mitsubishi Corporation launched a joint venture to produce ultra-pure silica sand for next-generation semiconductor applications.

2024: Japanese glass manufacturer AGC Inc. secured long-term contracts with domestic silica sand suppliers to stabilize costs amid global supply fluctuations.

Unlock 360° Market Intelligence with DataM Subscription Services: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription

Power your decisions with real-time competitor tracking, strategic forecasts, and global investment insights-all in one place.

Competitive Landscape
Sustainability Impact Analysis
KOL / Stakeholder Insights
Unmet Needs & Positioning, Pricing & Market Access Snapshots
Market Volatility & Emerging Risks Analysis
Quarterly Industry Report Updated
Live Market & Pricing Trends
Consumer Behavior & Demand Analysis

Have a look at our Subscription Dashbord: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x5oEiqEqTWg

Conclusion:

The Industrial Silica Sand Market is poised for significant expansion, fueled by sustained demand across traditional and emerging applications. With innovation and strategic collaborations shaping the competitive landscape, key players are well-positioned to capture growth opportunities in the years ahead.

Related Reports:

Industrial Salts Market

Industrial Wax Market

Sai Kiran
DataM Intelligence 4Market Research
+1 877-441-4866
Sai.k@datamintelligence.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Industrial Silica Sand Market Size, Growth & Trends | Global Forecast 2025 | DataM Intelligence

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Sai Kiran
DataM Intelligence 4Market Research
+1 877-441-4866 Sai.k@datamintelligence.com
Company/Organization
DataM Intelligence 4market Research LLP
DSL Abacus IT Park, Industrial Development Area, Uppal
Hyderabad, 500039
India
+1 877-441-4866
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Green Building Materials Market: Innovations and Future Growth in Sustainable Construction | DataMIntelligence
Blockchain in Insurance Market Set to Hit $15B by 2031, Transforming Claims and Fraud Management | DataM Intelligence
Shell and Tube Heat Exchanger Market Growth & Demand | Industry Report & Future Forecast 2025 | DataM Intelligence
View All Stories From This Author