Translate.com Launches Certified Document Translation and Online Notarization Services for Immigration
The new service helps Spanish-speaking individuals in the U.S. and abroad get certified translations and notarized documents, fully accepted by USCIS.
The newly launched service combines fast, human-quality translations with legally compliant digital notarization. Users can upload a document in Spanish, receive a certified English version within 24 - 48 hours, and – if needed – request notarization fully online, without needing to visit a notary in person.
Types of supported documents include:
Birth certificates
Marriage certificates
Death certificates
Driver’s licenses and passports
Diplomas and transcripts
Bank statements and financial records
Employment contracts and letters
Documents with an apostille
USCIS immigration documents
Each document is translated by a certified professional, formatted to match government requirements, and delivered digitally with a certificate of accuracy. For clients who require notarization, such as for USCIS or court purposes, Translate.com offers a seamless remote notarization process, accepted in all 50 U.S. states.
Key advantages:
Affordable pricing – Certified translations starting at $0.10 per word, significantly below traditional agency rates
Online notarization – Fully remote, legally valid notarization with no in-person visit required
Spanish-English support – Bilingual landing pages and customer service
Fast delivery – Most translations returned within 24 to 48 hours
Compliance – Fully aligned with formatting standards of USCIS and legal bodies
Use case example:
A family from Monterrey, Mexico, recently used Translate.com to translate and notarize their child’s birth certificate and school transcript for a U.S. visa application. The entire process – from upload to notarized documents – was completed in under 48 hours, without leaving their home.
This example is increasingly common: according to Pew Research Center, over 62 million people in the U.S. identify as Hispanic or Latino, with many navigating immigration systems or formalizing status. Translate.com’s service helps reduce delays, confusion, and costs associated with traditional translation offices.
The platform is accessible 24/7 and open to clients worldwide.
