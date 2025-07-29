Translate.com Launches Certified Document Translation and Online Notarization Services for Immigration

Certified Document Translation and Online Notarization Services

The new service helps Spanish-speaking individuals in the U.S. and abroad get certified translations and notarized documents, fully accepted by USCIS.

We’re seeing a growing need for official translations from people preparing immigration cases. Our goal is to remove barriers by offering accurate, fast, and affordable services — entirely online.” — Spokesperson for Translate.com

FL, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Language technology company Translate.com has announced the launch of a certified document translation and online notarization service designed to simplify legal and immigration processes for Spanish-speaking individuals. The offering focuses on residents of the Southern United States – particularly individuals of Mexican, Central American, and South American origin – as well as applicants preparing their immigration paperwork abroad.The newly launched service combines fast, human-quality translations with legally compliant digital notarization. Users can upload a document in Spanish, receive a certified English version within 24 - 48 hours, and – if needed – request notarization fully online, without needing to visit a notary in person.Types of supported documents include:Death certificatesDriver’s licenses and passportsDiplomas and transcriptsBank statements and financial recordsEmployment contracts and lettersDocuments with an apostilleUSCIS immigration documentsEach document is translated by a certified professional, formatted to match government requirements, and delivered digitally with a certificate of accuracy. For clients who require notarization, such as for USCIS or court purposes, Translate.com offers a seamless remote notarization process, accepted in all 50 U.S. states.Key advantages:Affordable pricing – Certified translations starting at $0.10 per word, significantly below traditional agency ratesOnline notarization – Fully remote, legally valid notarization with no in-person visit requiredSpanish-English support – Bilingual landing pages and customer serviceFast delivery – Most translations returned within 24 to 48 hoursCompliance – Fully aligned with formatting standards of USCIS and legal bodiesUse case example:A family from Monterrey, Mexico, recently used Translate.com to translate and notarize their child’s birth certificate and school transcript for a U.S. visa application. The entire process – from upload to notarized documents – was completed in under 48 hours, without leaving their home.This example is increasingly common: according to Pew Research Center, over 62 million people in the U.S. identify as Hispanic or Latino, with many navigating immigration systems or formalizing status. Translate.com’s service helps reduce delays, confusion, and costs associated with traditional translation offices.The platform is accessible 24/7 and open to clients worldwide.

