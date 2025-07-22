The European Magazine Releases Its Summer 2025 Edition

From financial reform and investment migration to AI, climate resilience and cultural diplomacy, uncover the real forces shaping Europe’s global influence.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With a high-stakes EU–China summit looming later this month, The European’s Summer 2025 edition offers a pointed reminder that the most consequential diplomacy often happens behind the scenes.This issue looks at the real drivers of Europe’s global influence: its businesses, institutions, innovators and legal systems. While politicians continue to debate policy, these organisations are already doing the work as they set standards, build networks and tackle cross-border challenges in real time.The magazine’s leader, The Business of Diplomacy, sets out this argument in full, and our exclusive cover story, The Nuclear Medicine Breakthrough Transforming Cancer Care, is a case in point. Curium, a radiopharmaceutical company with European roots and a new global headquarters in Boston, is reinventing how cancer is diagnosed and treated, and doing so with a level of logistical and regulatory coordination that would put most ministries to shame. Its work spans jurisdictions and health systems, offering a clear example of how medical innovation depends on international trade, scientific cooperation and cross-border infrastructure as standard.Elsewhere, the edition explores financial developments in the Caribbean, the rise of AI-enabled cybercrime, and the growing influence of smaller jurisdictions such as Liechtenstein, Guernsey and Jersey in shaping international fund structures. There’s on-the-ground reporting from our editor-at-large Stanley Johnson on climate resilience, and a pointed intervention from one leading adviser calling for a complete rethink of the EU’s golden visa regime.From Kinshasa to Tehran, and from authentication in the art market to investment migration, our packed Summer issue follows the movers and shakers shaping Europe’s international relevance.Here’s what to read in the Summer 2025 edition of The European, and why it matters:Banking & FinanceFind out how smart institutions are rewriting the rules of modern finance, solving problems that policymakers have yet to tackle.- MauBank’s ElleBoost programme, named best in class at The European’s 2025 awards, is expanding credit access for women-led businesses in Mauritius and setting a new benchmark for inclusive finance.- Creditú is using AI to unlock mortgage access for borrowers across Chile, Brazil and Peru who operate outside formal economies.- The Liechtenstein Investment Fund Association unveils new structures designed to support long-term, cross-border wealth strategies.- Santander International is helping High Value Residents in Jersey secure tailored mortgages at speed, with private bank-style service at retail rates.- Guernsey Finance outlines how the island continues to punch above its weight in funds, sustainable finance and private capital.- MyArtBroker’s Ian Syer exposes the growing trade in fake Banksys and what it reveals about art, authentication and financial trust.The Jersey ReportExplore how Jersey is strengthening its role as a trusted, agile and globally connected financial hub.- In an exclusive interview, Chief Minister Deputy Lyndon Farnham explains why the island’s mix of connectivity, regulatory clarity and lifestyle appeal continues to draw international business.- Jersey Finance CEO Joe Moynihan sets out how Jersey is future-proofing its financial sector, leading on ESG, digital regulation and workforce development in a fast-changing global landscape.Global Citizenship & ResidencyAs citizenship becomes a strategic asset, discover how investment migration is evolving into a key tool of economic statecraft.- Henley & Partners’ Stefan Kraus argues that Europe must modernise its golden visa programmes or risk falling behind in the global race for talent and credibility.Foreign Direct InvestmentUnderstand how smaller jurisdictions are adapting to geopolitical shifts and competing for high-value investment.- In Turks and Caicos, Rayshell Campbell and Paul Pirie reveal how the territory is attracting global investors through tax neutrality, regulatory reform and digital finance.- In France, Euan Doran reports on the country’s shift toward strategic sectors like AI, life sciences and logistics, with a new push to expand investment beyond Paris.Real EstateDiscover how real estate remains a reliable indicator of economic resilience and investor confidence.- In the Philippines, Vista Land is responding to new demand with a nationwide portfolio of master-planned estates, resort-style condos and affordable housing. See how it’s turning aspiration into investment for a new generation.CybersecurityAI is reshaping the cyber threat landscape. Find out how leaders can defend against smarter attacks and what’s at stake if they don’t.- The Information Security Forum’s Steve Durbin explains how AI agents are launching polymorphic attacks and why security models must evolve fast.- Cofense Intelligence shares real-time insight into deepfake scams, malware hidden in everyday files and how institutions can stay ahead.ScienceExplore the tools transforming how we measure emissions, structure executive pay and regulate life sciences.- Consultant Stephen F. O’Byrne makes the case for a radical overhaul of CEO compensation metrics, tying them to long-term value creation.- The European Space Agency’s CO₂M satellite will deliver real-time, independent tracking of carbon emissions, giving governments a sharper tool for accountability.- The Council of the EU agrees its position on sweeping pharmaceutical reforms aimed at balancing innovation, access and patient outcomes.Travel & LifestyleFollow journeys that challenge and inspire, from the Arctic to the Congo and beyond.- In Kinshasa, John E. Kaye visits the once-maligned Fleuve Congo Hotel, now a polished five-star base for diplomacy, business and culture.- David Fielding explores South Tyrol’s remote Ahrntal Valley, where spring skiing and Alpine calm meet off-the-map adventure.- Bologna’s rebellious charm is the focus of another report from John E. Kaye, who finds a city of ideas, politics and unpolished beauty.- Julian Doyle explores Asturias, Spain’s wild northern coast of cliffs, cider and Celtic echoes.- Endurance swimmer Ben Hooper charts wild swims off the Isle of Wight, from Freshwater Bay to Appley Beach.- Former BBC journalist Oggy Boytchev revisits Tehran through the lens of memory, fear and faded grandeur.- In Svalbard, polar explorer Mark Wood leads ten young people with additional needs to the top of the world, proving adventure belongs to everyone.- In Thailand, Hope Rehab and Embrace Sober House are offering more than recovery — they’re offering care, continuity and a way forward.- Swiss watchmaker Giselle Rufer speaks to The European about Delance, the independent brand that still honours women’s time on its own terms.PoliticsGet up to speed on Britain’s re-engagement with Europe and China, and what the next moves might look like.- Stanley Johnson urges the UK to rejoin the European Environment Agency and begin reversing the environmental fallout of Brexit.- In London, Chinese Ambassador Zheng Zeguang calls for a new chapter in UK–China relations, built on memory, diplomacy and cultural exchange.Culture & LiteratureDiscover new books, bold voices and the people defending editorial courage in an age of conformity.- In Rewire or Retire, Marco Ryan and Alastair Lechler challenge business leaders to stay curious or step aside.- Stephen Francis reflects on a generation of BBC leaders who weren’t afraid to stand firm, and what’s been lost since.- On the storm-battered coast of South Pelion, Stanley Johnson meets the mayor leading a quiet environmental comeback.The European Summer 2025 is available as an online PDF via a free subscription to the digital edition , or as a physical magazine from the website.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.