MPU Successfully Hosts “One Country Two Systems” Study Camp 2025

MACAU, July 22 - To deepen understanding among faculty and students from Mainland universities on the successful practice of “One Country, Two Systems” with Macao characteristics and to experience Macao’s development since its return to the motherland, Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) hosted the “One Country Two Systems” Study Camp, which received an enthusiastic response. The closing ceremony of the “One Country Two Systems” Study Camp 2025 was held at the MPU Auditorium, where 153 teachers and students from 11 Mainland universities completed their study journey. Officiating guests included Teng Sio Hong, Deputy Director of the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) of the Macao SAR Government; Marcus Im, Rector of MPU; Cheang Hong Kuong, President of the Chinese Educators’ Association of Macau; Lao Lai Mui, President of the Macao Catholic Schools Association; Heong Mui, President of the Macau Civil Service Education Association; and Leng Tiexun, Director of the “One Country Two Systems” Research Centre of MPU. They jointly presented completion certificates to participants amid a vibrant atmosphere.

In his speech, Rector Marcus Im emphasised that over the 25 years since Macao’s return to the motherland, the socio-political foundation of patriotism and love for Macao has been solidified. This achievement is inseparable from the Macao SAR Government’s collaboration with all sectors of society in steadily advancing patriotic education and nurturing students’ national identity. MPU, adhering to its educational philosophy of “Rooted in Macao, Backed by the Motherland”, resolutely implements the SAR Government’s policies to deepen patriotic education. It diversifies initiatives to promote education on the Constitution, the Macao Basic Law, and the National Security Law. Coinciding with the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, the Study Camp 2025 enabled Mainland participants to gain profound insights into Macao’s unique historical contributions across different eras.

Participants remarked that through first-hand observation and reflection, they witnessed the transformative changes in Macao since its reunification with China. They fully recognised that “One Country, Two Systems” is pivotal to Macao’s long-term prosperity and stability. The younger generation, both in Mainland China and Macao, must not only faithfully uphold but also actively practise the principle of “One Country, Two Systems”.

MPU actively implements the SAR Government’s policies to deepen patriotic education through multifaceted initiatives. Supported by the SAR Government and the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government, MPU established the “One Country Two Systems” Study Base in 2023 and launched the Study Camp to cultivate youth’s national consciousness. Since its inception, the Camp has garnered significant popularity among Mainland universities. This year, participants included faculty and students from 11 institutions such as Beihang University, Wuhan University, East China Normal University, Zhejiang University, and Chongqing University, solidifying the Camp’s role as a platform for first-hand understanding of “One Country, Two Systems” in Macao.