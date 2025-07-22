Boom Trucks Market Poised to Hit USD 9.6 Billion by 2035 | Fact.MR Report

Boom trucks market is set to grow steadily, driven by rising construction demand, technological advancements & increasing need for efficient lifting solutions.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global boom trucks market is experiencing a significant growth trajectory, driven by rising urbanization, large-scale infrastructure development, and a pressing need for versatile lifting and loading equipment across industries. According to a recent study by Fact.MR, the market is expected to grow from USD 5.9 billion in 2025 to USD 9.6 billion by 2035, registering a robust CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. The surge is primarily attributed to the increasing demand in construction, utility maintenance, logistics, and telecom sectors.Boom Trucks Market OverviewBoom trucks are truck-mounted cranes that feature a hydraulic arm (boom) for lifting and moving heavy loads. They provide a blend of mobility, reach, and lifting power, making them ideal for tasks in confined urban settings and rough terrains alike. The growth in real estate projects, modernization of public infrastructure, and rapid electrification efforts in developing nations have spurred the adoption of these trucks globally. Additionally, manufacturers are introducing technological innovations, including advanced telematics, remote operation, and energy-efficient hydraulic systems, to enhance performance and safety.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4446 Market Analysis by Product TypeThe boom trucks market is segmented based on product type, which includes articulating boom trucks and telescopic boom trucks. Among these, telescopic boom trucks hold a larger share due to their capability to extend the boom in straight sections, offering better vertical and horizontal reach. They are widely used in construction and utility sectors where height and extended reach are critical. On the other hand, articulating boom trucks, also known as knuckle boom trucks, offer superior flexibility and are gaining traction in urban settings and compact job sites.Application-wise Market OutlookBoom trucks find diverse applications across various industries such as construction, utilities, telecommunication, logistics, and maintenance. The construction sector is the dominant end-user, accounting for a significant portion of the market demand. The increasing number of residential and commercial building projects, along with government spending on highways, bridges, and smart cities, has propelled the demand for lifting equipment like boom trucks.The utility sector, including electric power distribution and water services, follows closely. With the ongoing expansion of power grids and utility networks, boom trucks are essential for installing poles, repairing lines, and carrying out overhead maintenance work efficiently.Market Segmentation by Lifting CapacityBased on lifting capacity, the market is categorized into:Less than 10 Tons10–20 TonsMore than 20 TonsThe 10–20 tons segment currently dominates the global boom trucks market due to its optimal combination of reach, load capacity, and operational efficiency. These models are widely used in both urban and rural infrastructure projects. However, demand for trucks with more than 20 tons lifting capacity is projected to increase significantly in mining, heavy construction, and industrial applications where larger and heavier equipment needs to be handled.Analysis by Boom LengthThe market is also analyzed by boom length, which includes:Less than 25 meters25–35 metersMore than 35 metersBoom trucks with 25–35 meters boom length are witnessing high demand as they strike a balance between reach and maneuverability. These are especially useful in mid-rise construction projects and telecom tower maintenance. Meanwhile, boom trucks with more than 35 meters boom length are preferred in high-rise buildings and long-span bridges where height is a critical requirement.Regional InsightsRegionally, North America leads the boom trucks market, driven by robust infrastructure development and replacement of aging equipment. The presence of key manufacturers and rental service providers in the U.S. further contributes to this dominance. Moreover, stringent safety regulations encourage the adoption of advanced lifting solutions.Asia Pacific is poised to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Countries like China, India, and Indonesia are investing heavily in urban infrastructure, industrial development, and electrification projects. The increasing construction activities and foreign direct investments in the region are expected to significantly boost the demand for boom trucks.Europe follows with steady growth, particularly in countries like Germany, France, and the UK, where there is strong demand for efficient equipment for utility services and urban renovation projects.Buy Report – Instant Access: https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4446 Future Outlook and OpportunitiesAs industries move towards automation and digitization, boom truck manufacturers are integrating GPS, IoT, and remote diagnostics to ensure safer and more efficient operations. The rental market for boom trucks is also gaining traction, offering small and mid-size construction firms access to advanced equipment without high capital expenditure.The increasing focus on electrification and eco-friendly hydraulic systems will open new avenues for sustainable boom truck development in the years to come. Manufacturers investing in hybrid or electric boom trucks are likely to gain a competitive edge in an increasingly environmentally-conscious market.The global boom trucks market is undergoing dynamic transformation, fueled by rising infrastructure needs, industrial growth, and technological evolution. With the market expected to reach USD 9.6 billion by 2035, stakeholders across the value chain—including manufacturers, suppliers, and rental service providers—have immense opportunities to innovate, expand, and thrive.Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:The global lift trucks market is projected to increase from USD 51.5 billion in 2025 to USD 100.4 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 6.9%.The global bucket trucks market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 1,333.6 million in 2022 and further expand at a CAGR of 3.5% to reach US$ 1,872.4 million by the end of 2032.About Us:Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. 