Urban Shield VPN Introduces Pre-Configured Wi-Fi 6 VPN Router for UK Households Seeking Simple, Secure Internet Privacy

LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Urban Shield VPN has officially launched its new plug-and-play VPN router, providing users with a simple and reliable way to protect their home internet connection. Built on the GL.iNet GL-B3000 Wi-Fi 6 platform, the device is pre-loaded with Urban Shield VPN and designed to work immediately out of the box, requiring no technical configuration. The launch marks the company’s entry into the consumer hardware space, with a specific focus on serving privacy-conscious customers in the UK.This new product combines fast Wi-Fi 6 performance with built-in VPN security, allowing users to safeguard all internet-connected devices in their home with a single solution. The router is configured before shipping, so customers can begin browsing securely from the moment the device is plugged in. Whether it’s a mobile phone, laptop, smart TV, or gaming console, all traffic is routed through Urban Shield VPN without requiring users to install additional software or apps.The device is shipped with either a 1-month or 12-month VPN plan included, depending on the customer’s preference at checkout. Once installed, it delivers encrypted, no-log internet access for the entire network. Urban Shield VPN follows a strict policy of not storing connection logs or user data, ensuring a private and secure experience by default.One of the key goals behind the launch was to eliminate the complexity that typically surrounds VPN setup. For many users, configuring a VPN on individual devices or navigating firmware settings on a router can be a daunting task. Urban Shield VPN’s new router addresses this challenge by offering a ready-to-use solution that requires no prior technical knowledge. The company believes this approach will be especially valuable to families, remote workers, and individuals who want secure, ad-free browsing without the learning curve.The hardware platform, the GL.iNet GL-B3000, was chosen for its strong performance, coverage, and compatibility with modern household demands. The router includes advanced features such as an integrated ad blocker to reduce tracking and unwanted content, a kill switch to ensure protection if the VPN connection drops, and parental controls to help manage children’s internet use. The device also supports remote cloud access via GoodCloud, allowing users to monitor or manage their network from anywhere in the world.Urban Shield VPN, though headquartered in Thailand, is focusing this product launch on the UK market, where demand for easy-to-use privacy tools continues to grow. Fast domestic shipping is available, and the product can be ordered directly from the company’s official website. The team behind the launch believes that privacy should be accessible to everyone — not just tech experts — and has built this product with that principle at its core.The company has partnered with GL.iNet, a global manufacturer of open-source networking hardware, to bring the device to market. By combining proven hardware with a secure, pre-installed VPN service, Urban Shield VPN aims to simplify online privacy and make secure internet access available to a broader audience.The VPN router is available now and can be ordered online. With this launch, Urban Shield VPN is positioning itself as a practical alternative to app-based VPNs, offering a comprehensive home network solution that works for the whole family with no complicated setup and no compromise on speed or security.To learn more and place your order, visit https://urbanshieldvpn.com

