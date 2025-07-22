ESET has strengthened its position in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Endpoint Protection Platforms

DUBAI , DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ESET , a global leader in cybersecurity, proudly announces that it is one of only two vendors, out of fifteen evaluated, to improve its relative position in the 2025 GartnerMagic Quadrant™ for Endpoint Protection Platforms1 (EPP). This year, ESET has advanced its position, reflecting a stronger Ability to Execute and enhanced Completeness of Vision.To ESET, this progress highlights its ongoing commitment to innovation, customer-centric development, and strategic focus on delivering high-performance endpoint protection platform solutions for organizations worldwide. As stated in the latest Gartner Magic Quadrant for EPP, where ESET is recognized as a Challenger, “ESET PROTECT is well-suited for small and midsize organizations seeking mature endpoint prevention and protection capabilities.”“We are proud to see our progress recognized by Gartner,” said Pavol Balaj, Chief Business Officer at ESET. “Our improved position in the Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering powerful, reliable, and accessible cybersecurity solutions. This progress is a testament to our dedication to customer value and cybersecurity excellence. We remain focused on helping organizations of all sizes stay resilient in an increasingly complex threat landscape.”The Gartner Magic Quadrant for EPP includes the following key strengths of ESET: Customer Experience: ESET is praised for its responsive and helpful technical and account support. Operations: ESET focuses heavily on EPP R&D, with most revenue coming from EPP products. Geographic Strategy: ESET supports multiple European and Asian languages, appealing to a global audience.Additionally, the Magic Quadrant describes ESET as a “vendor that supports cloud-delivered, hybrid, and on-premises (including air-gapped) management of EPP. In addition to EPP, ESET also offers workspace security controls such as email security.”As further stated in the report, ESET’s recent innovations include a proprietary ransomware rollback feature, AI PC integration with Intel to reduce endpoint CPU load, and expanded vulnerability assessment and patch management across Windows, macOS, and Linux. These advancements are part of ESET’s broader roadmap to enhance multitenancy, third-party integrations, and expand into adjacent security domains such as identity and workload protection.Further validating ESET’s technical excellence, the 2025 GartnerCritical Capabilities for Endpoint Protection Platforms2 report states: “ESET PROTECT delivers reliable core endpoint protection, with high protection efficacy and solid cloud-based management. Its mature hybrid management capabilities enable effective operation in environments with limited or intermittent connectivity, supporting compliance and protection for organizations with strict regulatory or data residency needs.”ESET PROTECT is a comprehensive cybersecurity platform designed to meet the evolving needs of modern organizations. Built on decades of expertise and continuous innovation, it delivers a Prevention-First approach to security, integrating advanced technologies and security services into a single, scalable solution.Discover more about the ESET PROTECT Platform. See what industry analysts, independent tests, and IT pros are saying about ESET and its solutions. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.About ESETESETprovides cutting-edge digital security to prevent attacks before they happen. By combining the power of AI and human expertise, ESET stays ahead of emerging global cyberthreats, both known and unknown— securing businesses, critical infrastructure, and individuals. Whether it’s endpoint, cloud or mobile protection, our AI-native, cloud-first solutions and services remain highly effective and easy to use. ESET technology includes robust detection and response, ultra-secure encryption, and multifactor authentication. With 24/7 real-time defense and strong local support, we keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. The ever-evolving digital landscape demands a progressive approach to security: ESET is committed to world-class research and powerful threat intelligence, backed by R&D centers and a strong global partner network. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow our social media, podcasts and blogs.

