Navigating menopause with VA

Menopause is a natural part of life, marking the end of menstrual periods and changes in reproductive hormones.

While all women go through this transition, research has shown that women Veterans may experience earlier or more symptoms. Just like other transitions you’ve faced, you don’t have to go through this one alone. VA offers support and care to help you manage these changes with confidence and comfort.

Understanding menopause phases

Menopause doesn’t happen overnight. It unfolds gradually in three phases: perimenopause, menopause and post-menopause. Each phase brings different changes. Knowing what to expect can help you manage symptoms more effectively.

Perimenopause: The adjustment period before menopause. It often begins in your 40s. During this time, your ovarian function begins to decline. You may notice changes in your menstrual cycle, such as periods that are heavier, lighter, longer or shorter. Hot flashes, mood changes, night sweats, weight gain, thinning hair and trouble sleeping can also begin during this phase.

Menopause: Occurs when you have not had a menstrual period for 12 consecutive months. Most women reach this point in their early 50s, though it can happen earlier or later. Hot flashes, mood changes and other symptoms may continue. At this point, your body adjusts to lower hormone levels and you may need extra care to manage symptoms.

Post-Menopause: After menopause, your body continues to change. While some symptoms may ease, your risk increases for health conditions like heart disease, osteoporosis and urinary incontinence. Ongoing care can help you stay healthy and manage these long-term changes.

Menopause as a Veteran

As a woman Veteran, you’re more likely to experience earlier or more intense menopause due to a combination of military-related stressors and exposures.

Chronic stress, posttraumatic stress disorder, trauma and higher rates of depression can disrupt hormones and worsen symptoms. Smoking or increased tobacco use is linked to earlier menopause, while exposure to environmental hazards like burn pits and chemicals may impair ovarian function.

Managing menopause

No other health care system understands your experience as a Veteran better than VA. We recognize your unique needs and tailor our services to you. You may be eligible for services, including:

Medication: Medications, including hormonal and non-hormonal options, can reduce symptoms and restore balance.

Sleep support: VA offers tools and treatments to help you sleep better, which supports your overall well-being.

Whole Health: A variety of additional options for managing symptoms are offered through Whole Health, including acupuncture.

Mental health support: VA offers counseling, medication and peer support to help with mood changes, stress or emotional shifts.

Lifestyle counseling: VA helps you build healthy habits around diet/weight, exercise and stress management through various therapies and medications.

Bone density testing: VA monitors bone density to detect early signs of bone loss and personalizes plans to prevent or manage osteoporosis.

Vaginal therapies: VA offers therapies for vaginal and urinary symptoms, including topical medications and pelvic floor physical therapy.

In addition to VA care, there are steps you can take on your own to ease symptoms such as hot flashes, mood changes and irritability. CA recommends to dress in layers, avoid hot beverages, limit alcohol, practice mindfulness, exercise regularly and eat a healthy, balanced diet.

Embrace this New Chapter with VA

Visit the VA Women’s Health Menopause page or download the Women Veterans Menopause brochure to learn more. Call the Women Veterans Call Center (1-855-VA-WOMEN) to speak to a real person who can help you enroll, schedule an appointment and connect you to care you can trust.