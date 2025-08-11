Live Whole Health #285: Five easy ways to manage stress

Life can become overwhelming rather quickly. As a Veteran, you know pressure, but stress doesn’t have to be a burden you face alone. Sometimes, the fastest relief comes from a simple shift in perspective.

Here are five simple ways to manage stress. We’ll walk through quick strategies so you can regain calm whenever the world feels heavy. Ready to find your path to relief?

Go for a walk or roll: Move your body and calm your mind

Ever notice how a walk or movement outside can change your entire mood in a matter of minutes? There’s something nearly magical about the combination of fresh air, movement and a new view.

Why it works: Physical activity triggers the release of endorphins, which are natural mood boosters. Whether it’s down your street, around the block, in your own backyard or to the end of the driveway, even a three-minute break can help with the cycle of being stuck in your own thoughts.

Pro tip: As you’re moving, focus on your senses and the world around you. Take a mental note of the smell of the air, the sounds and the feeling of the sun or breeze on your skin.

Chat with a friend or loved one: Connect and release

You’re not alone. Sometimes when feeling stressed, it’s helpful to reach out to someone you trust. It doesn’t have to be a deep conversation; even a quick text or a 5-minute call can make a world of difference.

Why it helps: Social connection can lower cortisol, your main stress hormone. When you share what’s weighing you down or just talk about anything else, it can bring peace of mind and support.

Picture this: Remember that time you called an old friend or battle buddy after a rough day? Those five minutes of laughter or just catching up gave you space to breathe and reminded you of the good times.

Visualize something positive or hopeful: Change your inner channel

Our minds are powerful, sometimes too powerful for their own good. When stress takes over, it often hijacks your imagination, making you think of the worst-case scenarios. Time to change the channel.

How to do it: Close your eyes and picture a place or moment where you felt safe, strong or grateful. Maybe it’s your favorite fishing spot, a family BBQ or the face of your loved one. Hold that image for a minute or two.

Benefit: Visualization can bring calm and optimism, helping your body relax.

Put on some music and dance: Shake it out, literally

Music is a universal language, and dancing, even if nobody’s watching, releases a flood of feel-good chemicals.

Try this: Put on an upbeat song (classic rock, Motown, country, whatever gets you tapping, nodding or snapping). Let yourself move with the music. No worries, just fun.

Why it works: Music and movement pull your mind out of stress, can lower blood pressure and help you feel more relaxed and lighter.

Engage in a quick mindfulness exercise: Find calm in the present

Mindfulness isn’t just a buzzword—it’s a skill. Military training sharpens your situational awareness and mindfulness channels that skill inward, allowing you to navigate your own thoughts, emotions and stressors.

Mindfulness doesn’t mean you have to meditate for hours; sometimes, three mindful breaths in your car or on a walk can make all the difference.

Why it works: A mindful pause, even a short one, makes a surprising difference. Just a few mindful breaths can help you hit reset when life feels overwhelming.

Watch this video: Follow along with Hang Ruan, a senior social worker with VA Northwest Health Network and a meditation teacher with over 20 years of formal Zen training.

Your next mission: Try one now

Feeling stressed right now? Whether you are or not, pick one tool from above and try it, get moving, text a buddy, close your eyes and visualize, play your favorite song and move, or take a mindful breath with Hang Ruan.

If you have more questions about these strategies or would like support in exploring other ways to manage stress, please reach out to your local VA Whole Health Point of Contact at a facility near you.