Live Whole Health #282: Finding stillness

Many of us lead busy lives. Between grocery shopping, appointments, childcare, cooking and cleaning, time seems to slip away from us in the hustle and bustle of daily life. We’re always moving, thinking and planning. Throughout our waking hours, we’re spending our energy dealing with situations and people—often just trying to get through the day or week. If we don’t slow down now and then, we may not realize that our body is tense from all the stress that we are carrying.

Simple, but not easy!

Slowing down is very simple. Yet, we often struggle with it. Slowing down means taking a break from too much physical and mental activity. When we take a pause, we may notice that within all the activity, there is a stillness that is always there. Like a deep lake with lots of ripples or waves, there is great stillness under the surface as we look deeper into the water.

Yin meditation can help

We can tap into our own stillness through strategies like meditation. One type of meditation that can help us shift from active busyness to intentional stillness is Yin meditation. Whether you’re experienced or new to this practice, Yin meditation can help you to slow down and cultivate a fluid stillness like a still pool of water.

Join Dr. Juli Olson for a guided Yin Meditation practice to slow down and turn inward. Connect with and discover the stillness inside and expand that stillness throughout your mind and body. Take the sense of stillness with you after the meditation to continue your day with increased calm, energy and focus.

Whole Health supports your well-being

Being healthy is more than the lack of illness or pain. Well-being means you are feeling confident in all areas of your life. Maybe you are feeling great about your job, but your relationships are strained. Or you are moving your body, but your food choices are not the best. Take a look at the Circle of Health and think about all areas of your life and health. Perhaps set some goals and then reach out to your local VA to learn about Whole Health.