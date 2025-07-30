Lyrid Expands to Nairobi, Kenya; Marks the Creation of Lyrid Savannah

Lyrid is creating a new path for developers in Kenya

Lyrid is expanding rapidly, from shaking hands in Indonesia to now creating a presence within the startup communities in Nairobi, Kenya!

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After a year of deliberation, Lyrid has officially launched Lyrid Savannah in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya. This strategic move by Lyrid is aimed at disbursing local data center resources to and supporting one of the fastest growing and most promising tech communities in the world- Nairobi. Lyrid Savannah is also positioned to be a key player in providing Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and local data center resources at competitive prices, something that innovators in Nairobi have been seeking.Supported by the success of their local data center partnerships in the United States and Indonesia, Lyrid Savannah has already begun securing partnerships with data centers, organizations, and developers located in Nairobi. Users in Kenya can now access powerful data center resources through Lyrid’s IaaS platform, mobilizing untapped data center hardware at a fraction of the cost of hyperscaler hosting. To mark the launch of Lyrid Savannah, Lyrid’s CEO and founder, Handoyo Sutanto, visited Nairobi. Over the span of 10 days, he met with data center owners, software development organizations, customer prospects, and indie developers alike, discovered opportunities and a problem that Lyrid Savannah can solve.Kenya is experiencing a technological renaissance, with 48% of Kenya’s total population accessing the Internet and Kenya’s data center market value expected to reach $440 million by 2029. Despite Nairobi being largely considered the data center hub of Kenya, it was found that most developers in this region do not have access to affordable local data center resources. Developers and companies within Kenya are eager to build businesses and groundbreaking solutions on the Internet faster than ever before. Lyrid Savannah is supporting the next generation of innovators by closing the gap between them and local data center resources.“Our expansion with Lyrid Savannah is so exciting because of the region itself. Startup communities are popping up everywhere and are excited to build and solve problems. Data centers are growing rapidly in Nairobi. We believe that Nairobi will be the next global technological hub, and we’re positioning ourselves to power the next generation of tech leaders with infrastructure and hosting that doesn’t break their wallets”, said Handoyo Sutanto.The creation of Lyrid Savannah and expansion to Nairobi highlights the importance of the region and its innovators on the global stage, as well as the unexplored opportunities the company is pursuing. The company has identified a strong increase in investment of Internet infrastructure across the entire region, increasing the quality of internet for the whole country. Growth within the FinTech and logistics sectors have also been noticed. The establishment of Lyrid Savannah is certainly exciting, but the work the company is engaging in is far from over.Despite having just created Lyrid Savannah, Lyrid is always open to the idea of worldwide expansion, citing their next venture to be located in Latin America.To learn more about Lyrid and their partnership program, visit their website at lyrid.io

