Creative Cities from worldwide visit communities for exchange and Macao’s diverse “tourism +”

MACAU, July 22 - 【MGTO】“International Gastronomy Forum, Macao” fosters exchange in Creative Cities Network

While attending the “2025 International Cities of Gastronomy Fest, Macao” (referred to as the “Fest”), delegates and chefs from various member cities of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network took the opportunity to explore different local neighborhoods on familiarization tours. As part of the outreach activities, delegates of different Creative Cities of Gastronomy also visited restaurants in communities and engaged in gastronomic projects in collaboration with the integrated resort enterprises, to foster exchange and cooperation through gastronomy and the international platform of Macao.

The Fest in Macao brought together delegates from various UNESCO Creative Cities of Gastronomy and Creative Cities in other fields. MGTO tailored five community tours and one bus tour for them to experience a rich breadth of “tourism +”. The itineraries covered the World Heritage “The Historic Centre of Macao” and the Macao Grand Prix Museum, preparations of traditional mooncakes and a visit to wet markets in neighborhoods. Participants had a chance to taste local delicacies at traditional Cantonese restaurants and cooked food stalls in wet markets. 201 delegates took part in the above exchange and familiarization tours.

Chefs from worldwide visit communities for culinary exchange

Riding on the Fest in Macao, delegates of Creative Cities of Gastronomy from worldwide met with local catering professionals for culinary exchange. Chefs from the Creative Cities of Gastronomy including Chaozhou (Chinese mainland), Santa Maria da Feira (Portugal), Paraty, Belo Horizonte and Belém (Brazil), Bergamo (Italy), Launceston (Australia), Iloilo City (Philippines), Phetchaburi (Thailand), Hatay (Türkiye), Kermanshah (Iran), Buraydah (Saudi Arabia) and Nkongsamba (Cameroon), visited local restaurants to learn about their experience in culinary operations and sampled signature delights of Macao. The delegates also exchanged cooking techniques with local chefs. Through this initiative, MGTO aims to foster exchanges between Macao’s community-based F&B sector and the delegates of Creative Cities of Gastronomy from worldwide, enhancing business competitiveness and global perspectives while jointly exploring innovative approaches to sustainable gastronomy.

Gastronomic projects foster international exchange in collaboration with integrated resort enterprises

The chefs of six Creative Cities of Gastronomy namely Santa Maria da Feira (Portugal), Gangneung (South Korea), San Antonio (USA), Phuket and Phetchaburi (Thailand) and Paraty (Brazil), partnered with the six integrated resort enterprises in Macao to roll out collaborative projects including training and exchange courses, exchange with wet market businesses, culinary demonstration, collaboration in menu design and sharing sessions of healthy and sustainable menus with schools and local associations among others. The variety of gastronomic initiatives was conducted to deepen international exchange and unveil cooperation opportunities.

By arranging a series of outreach activities, MGTO hopes to offer the Creative Cities’ delegates a first-hand experience of Macao’s “tourism +”, promote exchange among Creative Cities of Gastronomy, preserve culinary culture and manifest Macao’s strengths as a platform and world centre of tourism and leisure.

Plays a remarkable platform for exchange among Creative Cities of Gastronomy from worldwide

Featuring three major highlights namely the “International Gastronomy Promenade”, “City of Gastronomy Showcase” and “International Gastronomy Forum, Macao”, the “2025 International Cities of Gastronomy Fest, Macao” is MGTO’s largest international event of gastronomic culture over the years. It once again mirrors Macao’s comprehensive capabilities to organize mega events, manifests Macao’s unique glamour as a Creative City of Gastronomy and the city’s strengths as an international exchange platform which fosters exchange and integration of global gastronomic culture.

For the latest information and fascinating program, please visit the themed website: https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/article/events/gastronomy-fest-2025.