Street Art Meets Fairytale: 'Little Red and Vandal Wolf' Book Launch & Group Art Show Hits NYC’s Lower East Side

Book Launch invite Little Red and Vandal Wolf Book Cover Author Izzy Church

A celebration of street culture, and creative community, this launch transforms a classic fairy tale into a urban experience.

This isn’t just a launch—it’s a movement” — Izzy Church

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Experience a fierce fusion of graffiti, street art, and urban mythmaking this summer at the Satellite Gallery with the launch of Little Red and Vandal Wolf—a gritty, re-imagined fairy-tale by multidisciplinary artist Izzy Church in collaboration with several graffiti writers and street artists. The story bursts off the page and into real life through a two-day immersive event, blending book culture with bold street visuals and a high-energy community vibe. Curated for both art insiders and families alike, the event features an all-star lineup of street artists, and limited-edition works—all celebrating the raw magic of urban storytelling.Join us as we honor the color, chaos, and creativity that define New York street culture. Little Red and Vandal Wolf is a love letter to graffiti, street art, expression, community, and the art of bold storytelling through walls, words, and wild imagination.Featured Artists in Book: IZZY CHURCH, B.D. WHITE, BRANDON SINES, BROLGA, BUTTSUP, BUTTSUP, CHROME/RYAN SMITH, DTR, ECHO, FKDL/FRANCK DUVAL, GAZOO, PENGWONS, PROTECT YO HEART/UNCUTT, SAVIOR ELMUNDO, SERGIO FUNARI, SKEWVILLE, SLAE, SPIKE BAUMAN/RAZE X-MEN, THE PRIMATE, UTA BRAUSER, and YES ONEWhen: Saturday, July 26 — Art Scene + Launch PartyWhere: Satellite Gallery - 279 Broome St, New York, NY 1000212:00 PM – Gallery opens: coffee & donuts 7:00 PM – Evening Celebration• Group art show - Meet-the-artist moments “Paparazzi” photo experience• Artist toast + spotlight on featured creatives with Complimentary drink + buzzing NYC art crowd• Author signing & special announcementsSunday, July 27 — Family Fun + Community Day12:00 PM – Gallery opens + book signings continue3:00 PM – Sticker Scavenger Hunt kicks off6:00 PM – Final Toast + Raffle DrawingExtras: TBD• Collaborative kids’ mural wall• Make-your-own sticker tag station• Little Red–themed neighborhood art walkCan’t Attend in Person? Support online:• View & purchase art online starting July 26Bonus: All online book or art purchases by Sunday, July 27 at 11:59 PM EST enter our exclusive raffle giveaway!ABOUT LITTLE RED AND VANDAL WOLF:Little Red and Vandal Wolf is a visual story created with art educators in mind. Join Little Red on a bold and colorful adventure through New York’s vibrant street art and graffiti scene! From Manhattan to Brooklyn, she explores iconic city spots and encounters striking works by some of today’s notable street artists and graffiti writers, inspired by generations past.Along the way, she meets a lively cast of characters—Vandal Wolf, a flock of sheep, a clever rat and his pet pug, three mischievous babies, and a young sumo wrestler—who introduce young readers to the world of sticker tagging, yarn bombing, wheat pasting, and stenciling.This book is designed to support teachers in introducing creative risk-taking and street art culture to students who may not yet be familiar with terms like “tagging” or “wheat paste.” It can also serve as a gateway for exploring iconic artists such as Frida Kahlo, Andy Warhol, Jean-Michel Basquiat, and Keith Haring, connecting past art movements with today’s urban landscape.The story’s simplicity is intentional—meant to spark imagination, conversation, and creative exploration in classroom settings, especially when paired with the free Teacher’s Guide available on the website.A playful re-imagining of Little Red Riding Hood, the book encourages students to “step off the path” and into the creative unknown. Vandal Wolf isn’t dangerous—he’s curious, expressive, and excited to share his world. The story frames street art as a form of creative courage—the bravery it takes to express yourself publicly and authentically.ABOUT IZZY CHURCH:Izzy Church is a multi-talented entertainer, author, artist, and founder of Third Culture Productions . She has published various works, including the laugh-out-loud romantic comedy Angry Movie Guy and the children's book Dr. Pookie and the Case of His Missing Thought. Izzy holds a Master's Degree in Art and Technology from Oklahoma University and graduated Summa Cum Laude from Marymount Manhattan College with a degree in Communication Arts, specializing in writing for film and television.Her professional journey has included working with the books and film departments at DreamWorks, where she gained invaluable industry experience. When not writing or acting, Izzy is immersed in the art world. She has co-curated numerous exhibitions, including the 69th Floor of the World Trade Center, "Museum in the Sky." She proudly spearheaded "Tides of Change ~ Waves of Hope," an exhibition celebrating cultural exchange and artistic collaboration, in alignment with UNESCO's mission. For her work, UNESCO sponsored and recognized her efforts.

