Wavely Diagnostics and Apertur Join Forces to Launch Unified Virtual Medicine Cabinet for Parents

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seattle-based health tech innovators Wavely Diagnostics and Apertur have announced a strategic partnership to bring their groundbreaking smartphone healthcare apps together into a single, easy-to-use Virtual Medicine Cabinet app for parents.Both companies are spin-outs of the University of Washington and are on a shared mission to empower families with cutting-edge tools to manage kids’ health from home. WavelyDx’s FDA-registered app uses acoustic reflectometry—reflecting chirps off the eardrum—to detect middle ear fluid, a key sign of ear infections. Apertur’s app uses pupillometry—measuring the eye’s reaction to light—to identify possible neurological conditions like concussion and fatigue.Now, for the first time, these tools will be available side-by-side in one unified experience. The partnership allows Apertur’s technology to be integrated directly into WavelyDx’s existing app with its established and growing customer base, giving families seamless access to both tools through a single download and subscription.“Parenting is full of uncertainty,” said Arna Ionescu Stoll, CEO of Wavely Diagnostics. “Our combined Virtual Medicine Cabinet gives parents the confidence and clarity to make informed decisions about their child’s health without guessing or Googling symptoms.”“This is about making parents’ lives easier,” added Tim Bauman, CEO of Apertur. “They shouldn’t have to remember which app to use for what. With the Virtual Medicine Cabinet, they’ll have one trusted place to turn for smart, science-backed answers whether it’s an earache or a head bump.”The Virtual Medicine Cabinet app will launch on the Apple App Store in Q4 2025, with an annual subscription starting at $60/year. Scan results can be shared directly with virtual care providers, including integrated partners like Summer Health, for streamlined consultations and treatment when needed.This partnership marks the beginning of a broader vision: a growing platform where families can access a suite of powerful, clinically validated diagnostic tools—all from their phones, all in one place, with a focus on children’s health today, and all family members tomorrow.About Wavely DiagnosticsWavely Diagnostics is building a virtual medicine cabinet of AI-powered diagnostic apps that enable parents to confidently manage their kids’ health from home. The first proprietary app detects potential ear infections just by playing a soft chirp into a child’s ear using a phone, helping parents avoid the 71% of visits that result in a negative diagnosis and then supporting a virtual consultation when needed. With partnerships to streamline access to the platform and accessories, deliver on demand virtual care, and drive portfolio expansion, WavelyDx is poised to become as standard for parents as the thermometer and box of BandAids. Founded as an academic spinout from the University of Washington and Seattle Children's, the Seattle-based company has raised $7.5M between equity and grant financing.About AperturApertur builds AI neurodiagnostic apps that conduct pupillometry scans. Using just the phone in someone’s pocket, Apertur will detect traumatic brain injury, concussion, Alzheimer's disease, and track wellness metrics such as fatigue and focus. Given the potential ubiquity of Apertur’s apps, the company is positioned to become the foremost brand for brain health worldwide, serving both traditional healthcare customers aiming to streamline their operations and consumers aiming to be better informed about their brain’s vital signs. The company spun out from the University of Washington in 2020, and has built research infrastructure consisting of fifteen partner sites across four continents resulting in eight peer-reviewed publications.

