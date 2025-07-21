Directives issued to get more homes built in Oak Bay, West Vancouver

CANADA, July 21 - Ministerial directives have been issued to the districts of Oak Bay and West Vancouver to continue helping the communities improve local processes and build more homes people need.

This year, advisers were appointed in the districts of Oak Bay and West Vancouver to provide recommendations for what these councils can do to deliver more homes for people faster and improve affordability in their communities. Oak Bay and West Vancouver are two of the most unaffordable places in British Columbia.

The Province consulted with the districts, which had 30 days to provide feedback about the proposed ministerial directives.

Feedback from both districts helped inform the final directives, and they align with many current council initiatives.

The directives to the District of Oak Bay are it must:

amend its Development Application Procedures Bylaw to delegate minor development variance permits to municipal staff by Dec. 31, 2025; and amend its Parking Facilities Bylaw for sites containing multiple units, to a minimum of one parking stall per unit where the bylaw currently requires a minimum of more than one parking stall per unit, by Dec. 31, 2025.

Additionally, Oak Bay must provide updates on work toward:

meeting the Dec. 31, 2025, deadline for updating its official community plan, with a focus on housing; and

amending its Building and Plumbing Bylaw in relation to blasting activities, in consultation with the development community.

The directives to the District of West Vancouver are it must:

amend its Official Community Plan Bylaw to increase density in the Park Royal-Taylor Way area by Dec. 31, 2025. The amendments must provide development regulations and an accompanying schedule that defines the area and provides for the minimum required densities; amend its Official Community Plan Bylaw to provide for increased density in the single-family and duplex prescribed areas adjacent to Ambleside and Dundarave, by Dec. 31, 2025; and adopt the proposed Ambleside Centre Local Area Plan by Dec. 31, 2025.

Additionally, West Vancouver must:

identify in future annual progress reporting the type of development applications and number of housing units considered and rejected under the Preliminary Development Proposal and Public Consultation Policy.

Housing targets have delivered 16,130 net-new homes built across the first 30 priority municipalities since the legislation was passed in 2023.

Through a historic $19-billion investment, the Province has delivered 93,250 homes in B.C. since 2017, including more than 7,200 units in Greater Victoria and nearly 400 units in West Vancouver.

Quick Facts:

West Vancouver delivered 58 of its 220 net-new units Year 1 housing target.

Oak Bay delivered 16 of its 56 net-new units Year 1 housing target.

Learn More:

To view the directive letter to Oak Bay, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/OakBay_Murdoch_Signed_Final.pdf

To view the directive letter to West Vancouver, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/WestVan_Sager_Signed.pdf