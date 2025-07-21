Community-led service supports people in crisis in Kamloops

CANADA, July 21 - People experiencing a mental-health or substance-use crisis in Kamloops now have access to more services to help them stabilize and connect to the support they need.

“When someone is in crisis, being met with understanding and compassion can change everything,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Health. “This service in Kamloops brings together health-care professionals and people with lived experience to offer support that is timely and empathetic, and it’s making a meaningful difference.”

Crisis Response, Community-Led (CRCL, pronounced “circle”), formerly known as Peer Assisted Care Teams, is a mobile, community-led crisis service that serves people 13 and older who are experiencing a mental-health or substance-use crisis. This might include thoughts of suicide or self-harm, feelings of grief, distress, panic or anxiety, and/or acting in ways that are distressing.

The team is a combination of mental-health professionals and people with lived experience, who are trained in providing trauma-informed, culturally safe crisis support.

“Launching the CRCL service in another community is a crucial advancement in building a comprehensive crisis support network across B.C.,” said Jonny Morris, CEO of the Canadian Mental Health Association, BC Division (CMHA BC). “We commend the Province for recognizing the critical need for community crisis response in our communities. These highly skilled crisis response teams have proven their ability to change and save lives across B.C., and we're confident Kamloops will experience these same vital benefits.”

The CRCL team helps de-escalate, ensures and plans for the immediate safety of the person in crisis, and connects them to services to support their longer-term needs. This service also helps free up policing resources to focus on crime and aids in preventing unnecessary demand on hospital emergency departments by supporting people in community.

The Kamloops CRCL is a partnership between CMHA BC and the Kamloops Aboriginal Friendship Society, which delivers the service locally. The service soft-launched with a small number of community partners in February 2025. Since then, approximately 50 people have been supported. The team is available noon until 8 p.m., Monday to Friday and can be reached at 778 740-2725.

“CRCL humanizes mental health by meeting people first as human beings, and not just as cases in crisis,” said Amanda McGillvray, a CRCL Kamloops worker. “I’ve had the privilege of supporting people in some of their most vulnerable moments, and those moments of trust, respect and simple kindness have stayed with me. CRCL reminds us that dignity, empathy and safety should be at the heart of every crisis response, and no one should have to navigate that experience alone.”

In addition to Kamloops, five CRCLs are in operation in Victoria, North Vancouver and West Vancouver, New Westminster, Prince George and the Comox Valley.

Expanding CRCL is part of the Province’s Safer Communities Action Plan and supports the plan’s goal of creating safe, healthy communities for everyone. Enhancing supports for people living with mental-health and substance-use challenges is an integral part of government’s work to build a full continuum of mental-health and substance-use care.

Quotes:

Amna Shah, parliamentary secretary for mental health and addictions –

“In a mental-health or substance-use crisis, feeling supported and safe can make all the difference. In Kamloops, compassionate crisis responders will be there to listen, understand and guide people toward the care and support that can make a real difference.”

Cal Albright, executive director, Kamloops Aboriginal Friendship Society –

“The Kamloops Aboriginal Friendship Society has a mission statement that in part provides culturally and inclusive programs and services. We are honoured to provide a much-needed mental-health crisis program we call CRCL to all people of Kamloops. We know the stress of daily living – whether you’re homeless or a university student, and are available to assist everyone in their crisis.”

Quick Facts:

CRCL launched in 2021 in North Vancouver and West Vancouver, and in January 2023, expanded to Victoria and New Westminster.

In July 2023, government announced the expansion of CRCL to Comox Valley, Prince George and Kamloops.

Collectively, CRCL teams have responded to more than 10,000 calls since January 2023.

In 2024, teams responded to almost 6,000 calls, 99% of which were handled by CRCL teams and did not require police involvement.

CRCL is creating a growing specialized workforce of crisis responders in B.C., employing more than 125 people in six communities throughout B.C.

Learn More:

Learn about CRCL: https://crcl.ca/

Learn about mental-health and substance-use supports in B.C.: https://gov.bc.ca/BetterCare