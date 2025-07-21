Submit Release
Main Street and on-ramp closed for road resurfacing

CANADA, July 21 - Drivers are advised the Main Street eastbound on-ramp to Highway 1 at the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge will be closed nightly from July 23-25, 2025, to complete paving.

A section of Main Street eastbound will also be closed for resurfacing nightly from July 26-29.

The eastbound on-ramp closures will be in place from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Wednesday, July 23, until Friday, July 25. Then, from Saturday, July 26 to Wednesday, July 29, Main Street eastbound will be closed, nightly, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., between Harbour Avenue and Mountain Highway.

Vehicles headed for Highway 1 should use the Dollarton Highway on-ramp during the ramp closures. Vehicles travelling eastbound on Main Street will be directed north on Mountain Highway, then detoured to Keith Road eastbound.

While the closures are in effect, travellers should expect some delays, with the potential for heavy traffic during peak hours and during planned events along Main Street near the construction zone. Due to anticipated traffic, drivers are encouraged to plan alternative routes or avoid the area during construction windows, when possible.

Work is contingent on suitable weather for paving, and drivers are encouraged to check DriveBC before travelling for the most up-to-date traffic information: https://drivebc.ca

