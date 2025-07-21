People in B.C. urged to practise water safety

CANADA, July 21 - In recognition of National Drowning Prevention Week, the BC Coroners Service, together with the Lifesaving Society and B.C. Emergency Health Services (BCEHS), is sharing helpful reminders and promoting water safety awareness.

In 2024, there were 98 accidental drowning deaths in British Columbia, with 52 of these deaths recorded from June to September, according to a new report from the BC Coroners Service. That’s an 18% decrease from the 119 deaths reported in 2023.

“This report, which covers a 10-year period, highlights that accidental drowning deaths continue to see an unfortunate upward trend during our warm summer months,” said Dr. Jatinder Baidwan, chief coroner, BC Coroners Service. “It is our hope that by providing regular information and details about how these deaths occur, we can help British Columbians make safer choices while enjoying water-related activities.”

The data collected found most deaths occurred in rivers and creeks (33%) and lakes and ponds (24%), with the most common circumstances involving an unintentional fall into water (22%), swimming (18%) and bathing (14%). As in previous years, the data collected for 2024 shows the majority of accidental drowning deaths were residents of B.C. (95 of 98).

“It is crucial that parents and caregivers properly supervise children at the lake, beach, pool or in the bathtub at home, keep young children within arm’s reach, wear a lifejacket or PFD while boating no matter your age or ability, and stay sober on the water,” said Lenea Grace, executive director, Lifesaving Society – B.C. & Yukon Branch. “Many drowning victims never intend to go into the water at all. For this reason, we urge the public to be WaterSmart this summer and to take swim lessons and lifesaving training to help prevent future tragedies.”

From 2014-23, alcohol and/or drugs were determined to be a contributing factor in 40% of accidental drowning deaths.

“Anyone can drown, even people who know how to swim. Remember, alcohol and other recreational substances don’t mix with any water activities and intoxication puts you at a significant risk of drowning,” said Brian Twaites, paramedic public information officer, BCEHS. “When on or in the water, stay sober and stay safe.”

While the data in the report is considered preliminary and subject to change, additional notable findings from the report include:

77% of the 2024 deaths were male;

20% of those who died were 50-59, followed by those age 60-69 (15%) and 70+ (15%); and

34% of all accidental drowning deaths occurred in the Interior Health region.

Learn More:

To read the BC Coroners Service Accidental Drowning Deaths Report 2014-2024, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/assets/gov/birth-adoption-death-marriage-and-divorce/deaths/coroners-service/statistical/250703_accidentaldrowningwebreportposting_2014-2024.pdf

To learn how to be water smart, visit: https://www.lifesaving.bc.ca/watersmart