UPDATE – Monday, July 21, 2025

CANADA, July 21 - Note: All times local 9:30 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with a bipartisan delegation of United States senators. Third floor

West Block

Parliament Hill Closed to media 1:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan. Third floor

West Block

Parliament Hill Note for media:

