Prime Minister Carney meets with United States senators

CANADA, July 21 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with a bipartisan delegation of United States senators in Ottawa. The Senator for Oregon, Ron Wyden, the Senator for Alaska, Lisa Murkowski, the Senator for New Hampshire, Maggie Hassan, and the Senator for Nevada, Catherine Cortez Masto, were present.

The Prime Minister and the senators underscored the significance of the trading relationship between Canada and the U.S., including the important economic impact of Canadian businesses in the senators’ home states. They also discussed the sectors most impacted by the shifting trade landscape and Canada’s recent measures to transform our steel industry. They discussed work to strengthen continental defence and security, as well as Canada’s successes in dismantling illegal drug smuggling and securing the border. The Prime Minister and the senators expressed a shared commitment to tackling the scourge of the fentanyl crisis on both sides of the border.

As Canada negotiates a new trade and security relationship with the U.S., the Prime Minister affirmed his focus on securing the best deal for Canadians. Last week, senior officials, including the Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff, Marc-André Blanchard, were in Washington, D.C., to advance negotiations. The President of the King’s Privy Council for Canada and Minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs and One Canadian Economy, Dominic LeBlanc, will be there this week to continue that work.