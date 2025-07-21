COVID-19 INCREASE A REMINDER TO STAY VIGILANT

Posted on Jul 21, 2025 in Newsroom

HONOLULU — After a period of relative stability, COVID-19 activity again is on the rise in Hawaiʻi, according to the latest data from the Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH). The data show activity at a medium activity level, meaning the virus is circulating at higher levels than would be expected based on historic trends.

The test positivity rate statewide was 12.4% as of July 19, 2025, up from 10.9% the previous week. The 7-day average of new cases also rose on all islands over the last month through July 11.

The increase reminds us that COVID-19 remains a health concern in the community. At the moment, COVID-19 is outpacing flu and RSV in test positivity, emergency room visits and hospital admissions.

The public is reminded to take reasonable precautions to avoid getting sick. Consult your doctor about vaccinations for yourself and your family.

DOH recommendations:

1. Get the shot: DOH encourages everyone age 6 months and older to get vaccinated during the current COVID-19 surge. DOH recommends the 2024-2025 COVID-19 vaccine particularly for the following higher-risk populations:

Children age 6 months to 2 years

Individuals age 2 years to 64 years who are immunocompromised (2 doses separated by 6 months with a minimum interval of 2 months; and may receive additional doses in discussion with their healthcare provider)

Adults age 65 years or older (2 doses separated by 6 months with a minimum interval 2 of months)

Pregnant women

Healthcare workers

2. Stay home when sick: Stay home if you’re feeling sick and return to usual activities only if fever-free for at least 24 hours without use of fever-reducing medicines, and symptoms are improving.

3. Cover your cough: Covering your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze helps stop the spread of germs that make you and others sick. If you don’t have a tissue, cough or sneeze into your upper sleeve, not your hands. Clean your hands after coughing or sneezing by washing with soap and water or using alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

4. Mask up: Properly wearing a well-fitted mask when you have or are recovering from COVID-19 symptoms and are indoors with other people can help prevent spread of illness to others.

5. Get a test: Take a COVID-19 test if you have symptoms and might need treatment because you are at higher risk for severe infection. Many respiratory viruses have similar symptoms, but treatments differ. Antiviral treatments for COVID-19 can prevent hospitalization and death. Treatment works best when taken as soon as possible after symptoms begin.

Additional strategies for reducing COVID-19 and other respiratory disease spread can be found at https://health.hawaii.gov/docd/.

The DOH is currently updating its COVID-19 dashboards to improve its public reporting. Please note that the COVID-19 dashboards below are under development, with additional pages and features coming soon.

COVID-19 Dashboards

https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/

https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/current-situation-in-hawaii/

Respiratory Disease Dashboard (including COVID-19)

https://health.hawaii.gov/docd/disease-types/respiratory-viruses/



