Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit / Residential fire

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 25B1005377

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. James Wright

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

FIRE INVESTIGATORS: Detective Sgt. James Wright and Assistant State Fire Marshal Joshua Maxham - Division of Fire Safety

DATE/TIME: July 21, 2025 / 0229 am

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1458 State Forrest Rd., Townshend, VT

VICTIM: Patrick Kiernan

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Townshend, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

At about 2:30 a.m. Monday, July 21, 2025, the Townshend Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire involving a residence at 1458 State Forrest Rd. The Townshend Fire Department responded to the scene, where crews observed the structure fully involved with fire. Suppression efforts were conducted, however due to the volume of fire, the structure was unable to be saved and is considered a total loss. No one was home at the time of the fire, and there were no reported injuries.

The Townshend Fire Department contacted the Vermont Department of Public Safety Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit for assistance in determining the origin and cause of the fire.

Members of the Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit responded to the scene, and the investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone who might have information that could be relevant to this case is asked to call Detective Sgt. James Wright at the Vermont State Police’s Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600, leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit, or contact the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program (VATAP) hotline at 1-800-32-ARSON (1-800-322-7766).

The Arson Tip Award Program is a separate entity from the Vermont State Police, and through funding from insurance companies offers a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

- 30 -