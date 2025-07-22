WisePPC Launches Open Beta, Next-Gen Amazon Ads Optimization Platform Now Available

WisePPC - Next-Gen Amazon Ads Optimization Platform Unlock powerful Amazon Ads insights with WisePPC – granular performance metrics, real-time charts, and smart automation tools, all in one dashboard.

WisePPC, a new AI-assisted analytics and automation platform for Amazon sellers, has officially entered open beta and is now accepting users.

We’ve built WisePPC to empower Amazon advertisers with data clarity, automation, and real control.” — Maksym Tsanko, founder and CEO of WisePPC

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Built specifically for Amazon advertisers, WisePPC goes beyond Amazon’s Ads Console by delivering deep analytics, real control, and intelligent automation. Sellers, agencies, and brands can now uncover hidden performance trends, cut inefficient ad spend, and grow profits — all from one unified platform. Open Beta Highlights:- Free during beta – no credit card required- One extra free month after public launch- 25% lifetime discount – limited-time early adopter offer- Granular performance metrics by campaign, ad group, target, placement, and more- Advanced bid automation and keyword harvesting (rule-based and AI-powered, coming soon)- Multiple Business Profiles – each with its own Amazon accounts, billing, and team access- Predictive analytics and forecasting – optimize using future-facing insights (coming soon)- Team roles and permissions – full control over who can access and manage dataWisePPC supports all major Amazon ad types — including Sponsored Products, Brands, Display, and even Sponsored TV. It connects directly to Amazon’s Ads API and Seller Central, giving users a powerful real-time and historical view of their ad performance.The platform is ideal for those who’ve outgrown basic Amazon reporting and need more transparency, efficiency, and control. Whether you manage a large catalog or multiple clients, WisePPC helps simplify ad management without sacrificing depth.Who Should Use WisePPC:- Amazon sellers, brands, and agencies with growing ad spend- Marketers seeking better ACOS and ROAS control- Teams that need cross-account visibility and scalable campaign management

