New Report Compares DIY Moving vs. Hiring Movers: Costs, Risks, and Time Considerations Uncovered

Movers.com reveals the true costs, risks, and time involved in DIY vs. professional moving, helping Americans make informed relocation choices.

People often underestimate the real costs of a DIY move, It’s not just about money it’s about your time, your health, and your peace of mind.” — Vidyadhar Garapati CEO

NORTH BRUNSWICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As moving season ramps up across the U.S, Movers.com has released a comprehensive analysis to help Americans tackle a common dilemma: Should I move myself or hire professional movers? The new report uncovers surprising truths behind costs, safety, time investment, and emotional stress highlighting what most people don't realize until it’s too late.

Whether relocating across town or across state lines, Americans are increasingly weighing DIY options like rental trucks and labor only help against full service moving companies. While DIY may appear cheaper upfront, the new data reveals deeper tradeoffs.

Key Findings from the Report:

DIY May Not Save as Much as You Think: Once rental truck costs, fuel, insurance, equipment, and time off work are factored in, the average DIY move is just 18–23% cheaper than hiring professionals without factoring in time, risk of injury, or damage.

Time is Money: A typical 3-bedroom DIY move can take 25–35 hours of physical labor and prep. In contrast, professionals complete the same move in a fraction of the time usually under 10 hours.

Injury and Damage Risks Run High in DIY: 1 in 4 DIY movers report some form of damage either to belongings or themselves. Professional movers are insured, trained, and equipped to prevent costly accidents.

Stress Reduction is Priceless: Survey respondents cited “less stress and anxiety” as the #1 reason they’d hire movers again. Many underestimated the exhaustion, decision fatigue, and logistical stress of DIY moving.

Hidden Costs Add Up Fast: Many DIY movers forget to account for packing supplies, dollies, tie-downs, food and lodging (for long-distance moves), and potential delays. These hidden costs can quickly erode any savings from doing it yourself.

Experience Matters on Moving Day: Professional movers have the expertise to navigate narrow hallways, fragile furniture, weather disruptions, and tight deadlines. For many, that experience is the difference between a seamless transition and a moving day nightmare.

About Movers.com

Established in 1994, Movers.com has become one of the most trusted resources in the U.S. for finding reliable moving services. Having assisted over 6 million customers, the platform empowers users to make informed choices with the help of mover reviews, pricing guides, planning tools, and a network of licensed professionals.

Legal Disclaimer:

