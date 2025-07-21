Distraction-Free Schools: Governor Hochul, NYSUT and Capital Region School Districts Highlight Plans to Implement Bell-to-Bell Smartphone Restrictions This Fall

Assemblymember John T. McDonald III, RPh said, “The Governor's initiative to create a distraction free learning environment for our children was a critical initiative in this year's budget and for good reason. Our students and teachers and staff are entitled to a distraction free environment for learning, and I commend the Governor for bringing this initiative to the Legislature after several months of meetings throughout the state of New York to make sure the right policy was considered and approved - and it was. Those in the education community and society at large will benefit for generations to come as this policy is fully implemented starting this fall.”

Assemblymember Gabriella A. Romero said, “Governor Hochul’s initiative to create distraction-free schools is critically important, as it has the potential to improve student mental health and promote in-person connection. Today’s roundtable offered administrators, teachers, and stakeholders a valuable opportunity to exchange ideas and explore how this policy can be implemented successfully in each individual school for the upcoming year.”

Assemblymember Phil Steck said, “Every time I talk with educators, I hear the same thing. Students are more distracted than ever, and their ability to connect face-to-face has taken a real hit. We can’t ignore the impact constant phone use is having on learning and social development. Creating distraction-free schools is just common sense if we want kids focused in class and better prepared for life outside of it.”

Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy said, “Students need to be focused in order to learn and distractions, like the use of smartphones during the school day, impede this. I applaud Governor Hochul for championing the importance of the Distraction-Free Schools law. Bell-to-bell smartphone restrictions will also promote increased face-to-face interaction and that will promote socialization. Parents should be communicating with their school districts to let them know their concerns and how they can stay connected with their kids as needed during the school day.”