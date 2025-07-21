One-Stop-Shop for Military and Veterans Interested in SUNY

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the launch of a one-stop-shop for active duty servicemembers, veterans, and family members currently enrolled or interested in attending any SUNY college or university. The landing page: www.suny.edu/military, includes information on available credit for military service and experience, tuition assistance, specialized scholarships, and dedicated campus services like veteran lounges and associations for all 64 SUNY campuses. The website also connects veterans with services offered by the counties where each campus is located, helping them stay close to home and community, and will be regularly updated as new information becomes available.

“We continue to rely so much on our veterans and military to protect everything we hold sacred, and it is a priority of my administration to make sure we help our military-connected New Yorkers have a smooth transition to their next career,” Governor Hochul said. “This one-stop shop from SUNY is easy to follow and helps guide service members and their families and puts them on a path to a rewarding degree or credential.”

Governor Hochul has recently announced expanded access to an affordable education through the Veterans Tuition Assistance Program, which went into effect on July 1. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, the program will now serve even more veterans by broadening eligibility and increasing flexibility.

Thirty-seven SUNY campuses offer academic credit for military service and experience, and the new website includes connecting visitors to an easy-to-use search for available credit for military experience and training. Additionally, SUNY campuses have tailored support available including student veteran associations and military and veteran offices, and counties throughout New York State have programs and staff available as well. SUNY developed this comprehensive website so that servicemembers and veterans would be able to easily learn about and access all of the available programs and benefits that they have earned through their service.

SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. said, “SUNY provides a wide array of services for all those who stepped up and answered the call to serve our nation. From tuition assistance and specialized scholarships, to lounges and clubs, to credit for prior learning, it is important that every servicemember and veteran knows about the great programs at their disposal at every SUNY campus. We honor our veterans and servicemembers, and our campus communities are richer for their presence.”

The SUNY Board of Trustees said, “We owe our servicemembers and veterans a debt of gratitude that can never truly be repaid, and we are grateful for their dedication to our state and nation. That is why the SUNY system has worked to ensure that as servicemembers and veterans transition back to civilian life, they have the support they have earned easily accessible at each of our campuses. We hope all eligible students will learn more about the programs, scholarships, and credit for prior learning available for current and former members of the military and take advantage of the benefits they have earned.”

State Senator Jessica Scarcella-Spanton said, "Our SUNY schools offer so many programs and benefits for active duty military and veteran students, and I’m glad the Governor is launching a more streamlined system to help them access these resources. It’s so important that New York remains a state with competitive educational opportunities, and our SUNYs are committed to recruiting and retaining the best and brightest veterans and active duty service members. We want all our veterans and active duty members to be able to pursue their education and build their lives right here in New York—and this new website is a great step toward that."

Assemblymember Steve Stern said, “As the Chairman of the Veterans’ Affairs Committee of the New York State Assembly, I applaud Governor Hochul for expanding critical educational support, funding and access to services for the brave men and women who have sacrificed so much to serve our great nation and importantly, also for their families. This new One-Stop Shop will provide streamlined access to vital information for all SUNY campuses. I encourage all active-duty military, veterans and families to visit www.suny.edu/military to learn more about benefits to which they are entitled.”

New York State Department of Veterans’ Services Commissioner Viviana M. DeCohen said, “This new SUNY one-stop-shop is more than a website — it is a gateway to opportunity for Veterans, Service Members, and Military Families across New York State. By streamlining access to campus-based support, credit for military experience, and vital tuition assistance through this new resource, it ensures that no one who served is left navigating college alone. Thanks to Governor Hochul’s leadership and visionary expansion of this initiative and the Veterans Tuition Assistance Program, even more of our heroes can now pursue a world-class SUNY education. This is what it means to value service and put Veterans first.”

New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs Adjutant General Major General Raymond F. Shields Jr. said, “Hundreds of members of the New York Army and Air National Guard and the New York Naval Militia have furthered their education through the SUNY system, thanks to the free tuition benefit available to them at SUNY and CUNY. Anything that makes it easier for our Citizen Soldiers, Airmen, Sailors, and Marines to access SUNY services for veterans and service members is very welcome.”

