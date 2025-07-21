Best Summer Week for MTA Since 2019

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) achieved its best summer subway ridership week since 2019, hitting four million subway riders three days in a row in a summer season — a first since the start of the pandemic. On Tuesday, July 15, New York City Transit recorded 4,046,610 subway riders; on Wednesday, July 16, the agency recorded 4,121,751 subway riders; and on Thursday, July 17 saw 4,029,692 riders. This milestone was also achieved during the same week NYC experienced a near-record rainfall on Monday, July 14, and transit crews worked expeditiously to restore service the evening of the storm and through the night to ensure a smooth commute the next day. Moreover, Wednesday's ridership of 4,121,751 subway riders is a new post-pandemic ridership high for the summer.

“We're delivering a transit system that is safer and more reliable, and New Yorkers have responded by riding in record numbers,” Governor Hochul said. “Transit is the lifeblood of New York City, it powers our economy and makes city life possible for millions. When ridership is on the rise, New York is on the rise.”

The four million mark has now been achieved seven times in three weeks, starting at the end of the school year. The first time the MTA reached four million subway riders in a single day during a summer season since the start of the pandemic was on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, followed by Thursday, June 26, 2025, Wednesday, July 9, 2025, and Thursday, July 10, 2025, and now July 17 through July 19. This milestone comes days after the Governor announced the Authority’s path towards a record-breaking year in ridership and on-time performance.

This is the first summer NYC students are enjoying expanded benefits from Student OMNY cards distributed last September, which allow use after the conclusion of the school year. Student OMNY cards are valid 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Previously, Student MetroCards limited rides on days when the student’s school was open for class.

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said, “New Yorkers are demonstrating their confidence in the MTA’s faster and more reliable transit, voting with their taps to get around the City this summer. And thanks to Governor Hochul’s investments in state-of-good-repair work, safety, and accessibility, we’re achieving post-pandemic ridership records every week.”

New York City Transit President Demetrius Crichlow said, “Thanks to the dedication of New York City Transit workers, we’re continuing to see record-breaking ridership on subways and buses this year. And we’re not done yet – with a capital plan that funds new train cars, more accessible stations, and computerized signals that allow for increased speeds and shorter travel times, riders will continue to see improvements both in the short term and well into the future.”

On top of the ridership increases, tap-and-go continues to surge in popularity with 75 percent of riders deciding to tap their phones, contactless debit/credit cards, or OMNY cards to pay their fares during the week of July 14, up from 67 percent in March 2025.