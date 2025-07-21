Learn More

Governor Kathy Hochul, in conjunction with Amtrak and the New York State Department of Transportation, today announced that tickets are now on sale for direct train service to and from the Great New York State Fair. Daily train service allows State Fair visitors a safe, convenient and environmentally friendly travel option to experience one of New York’s premier summer events. Featuring musical performances from top artists, agricultural exhibits, fun for the whole family and delicious food, the Great New York State Fair is upstate New York’s largest annual event. Throughout the Fair’s 13-day duration, five trains will make daily stops starting Wednesday, August 20 and continuing through Monday, September 1. Tickets are available now at Amtrak.com, via the Amtrak mobile app, at the station ticket counters, or by calling 1-800-USA-RAIL.

“Taking the train to the Great New York State Fair is a convenient, affordable way to enjoy the best that New York State has to offer,” Governor Hochul said. “From delicious food and live music to rides, games and the best agricultural exhibits anywhere in the state, this year’s Fair truly has something for everybody. The Great New York State Fair is one of my favorite annual events, and I can’t wait to join the hundreds of thousands of visitors at this annual summertime spectacular.”

By taking the train, visitors will save on traffic, parking fees, and gas by arriving steps from the fairgrounds via select Empire Service and Maple Leaf trains, which will make daily stops at the State Fair (in between stops at Rochester and Syracuse stations). Train service to the Fair includes:

Maple Leaf Train 63 – Departs Moynihan Train Hall at 7:16 a.m. and arrives at the Fair at 1:11 p.m.

at 7:16 a.m. and arrives at the Fair at 1:11 p.m. Maple Leaf Train 64 – Departs Toronto at 8:20 a.m. and arrives at the Fair at 2:51 p.m.

at 8:20 a.m. and arrives at the Fair at 2:51 p.m. Empire Service Train 281 – Departs Moynihan Train Hall at 10:21 a.m. and arrives at the Fair at 4:21 p.m.

at 10:21 a.m. and arrives at the Fair at 4:21 p.m. Empire Service Train 283 – Departs Moynihan Train Hall at 1:20 p.m. and arrives at the Fair at 7:13 p.m.

at 1:20 p.m. and arrives at the Fair at 7:13 p.m. Empire Service Train 284 – Departs Niagara Falls at 6:27 a.m. and arrives at the Fair at 9:31 a.m.

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “The Great New York State Fair is not to be missed! It is a joyful annual tradition and traveling to the Fair by train is a game-changer for folks who want a fun and convenient travel option. Our great partnership with Amtrak allows fairgoers the chance to experience New York’s incredible traditions, innovations, and agriculture with ease and convenience - literally dropping fairgoers off at the fairgrounds. See you at The Great New York State Fair!”

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “Our Great New York State Fair is a celebration of our state’s rich agricultural heritage, providing fairgoers an opportunity to directly connect with New York agriculture. Thanks to our partnership with Amtrak and NYSDOT, more fairgoers from across New York and beyond will be able to experience this incredible event. We’re proud to make it easier for everyone to explore New York agriculture, enjoy the fun, and create lasting memories during this 13-day showcase.”

New York State Fair Director Julie LaFave said, “Making the Great New York State Fair as welcoming and accessible to everyone is a top priority, and partnering with Amtrak and NYSDOT allows us to provide a comfortable, convenient travel option for fairgoers. We’re excited to invite families, friends, and visitors from across New York and beyond to experience all the fun, food, and festivities that make The Fair a beloved summer tradition. We encourage everyone to consider taking the train for an easy and enjoyable journey to and from this year’s event.”

Amtrak Vice President, Network Development Nicole Bucich said, “Whether you’re coming from New York City, Niagara Falls, or anywhere in between, traveling on Amtrak will make the experience and journey to the Great State Fair just as enjoyable as the games, food, and fun at the Fair. We appreciate Governor Hochul and NYSDOT’s ongoing partnership in ensuring that New Yorkers can get to the Fair comfortably and conveniently on Amtrak.”

Direct train service to the Great New York State Fair has been offered by Amtrak since 2002. Customers can save when booking online at least five days in advance of travel with Amtrak’s See NY and Save discount, in addition to everyday discounts for kids, seniors, military members and more. Passengers can enjoy free Wi-Fi with excellent service, spacious Business Class seats, a café car and ample leg room.

The Great New York State Fair opens Wednesday, August 20 and continues through Labor Day, September 1. Admission is $8 plus fees for adults. Tickets are free for adults ages 65 and over and children ages 12 and under. Tickets include access to all grounds entertainment, agricultural competitions and exhibits, and admission to concerts in Chevy Court and Suburban Park.

Founded in 1841, the Great New York State Fair showcases the best of New York agriculture, provides top-quality entertainment, and is a key piece of the State’s CNY Rising strategy of growing the Central New York economy through tourism. It is the oldest fair in the United States and is consistently recognized as being among the top five state fairs in the nation.

The New York State Fairgrounds is a 375-acre exhibit and entertainment complex that operates all year. Audiences are encouraged to learn more about the Great New York State Fair online, browse photos on Flickr, and follow the fun on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.