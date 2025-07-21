Kitana Kattan Helps Readers Reframe ADHD as a Strength in Her Transformational New Guide

A Practical Guide to Thriving with ADHD in a World That Wasn’t Built for You

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a society that often misunderstands or overlooks adult ADHD, author and executive functioning coach Kitana Kattan is breaking through the noise with clarity, compassion, and real-world strategies. Her new book, Harnessing the Power of Adult ADHD : A Practical Self-Help Guide, is a transformative resource that speaks directly to adults struggling silently with ADHD, offering not only tools, but hope.With nearly three decades of experience in education, Kitana has spent her career guiding individuals with learning and attention differences toward meaningful success. As both a professional coach and a mother of two ADHD sons, and someone who has lived through the challenges of ADHD herself, Kitana’s voice is authentic, informed, and deeply personal.“I wrote this book for every brilliant adult who’s been told they’re lazy, scattered, or ‘too much,’” says Kattan. “ADHD isn’t a flaw, it’s a different wiring. When understood and supported, it becomes a wellspring of creativity, innovation, and resilience.”Drawing from her professional expertise and lived experience, Kitana delivers a practical, step-by-step guide that tackles everything from time management and emotional regulation to task initiation and long-term goal planning. But beyond strategies, this book offers readers permission to see their ADHD not as a setback, but as a superpower, when managed intentionally.Harnessing the Power of Adult ADHD meets readers where they are: frustrated, overwhelmed, or simply seeking clarity. With compassion and structure, Kattan empowers them to build systems that work for their unique brains, offering the freedom to live productive, balanced, and fulfilling lives.About the Author:Kitana Kattan is a highly experienced Special Education Tutor, Consultant, and Executive Functioning Coach. For nearly 30 years, she has helped students and adults navigate learning and attention challenges using customized, evidence-based strategies. Her passion lies in advocating for neurodivergent individuals and empowering them to thrive in academic, professional, and personal contexts.

Global Book Network - Kitana Kattan, author of Harnessing the power of Adult ADHD

