Lovell Earns NABP Drug Distributor Accreditation, Strengthening Compliance for Federal Pharmaceutical Distribution

Accreditation affirms Lovell’s operational integrity and expands access for VA, DoD, and IHS customers

Earning NABP accreditation validates the rigor of our internal processes and our commitment to safely serving federal customers.” — Chris Lovell, CEO of Lovell Government Services

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lovell Government Services (Lovell), a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), has earned Drug Distributor Accreditation from the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP). This distinction verifies that Lovell meets NABP’s nationally recognized standards for safe, secure, and legally compliant prescription drug distribution.NABP works in partnership with state boards of pharmacy and regulatory bodies across the United States to uphold the integrity of the pharmaceutical supply chain. Its Drug Distributor Accreditation program evaluates wholesale distributors based on a comprehensive set of criteria, including licensure verification, facility security, storage controls, operational transparency, and traceability.This is Lovell’s first NABP accreditation and marks a milestone in the company’s growth as a reliable pharmaceutical channel for federal health care agencies. It supports compliance with the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) and reinforces Lovell’s readiness to serve customers, including the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Department of Defense (DoD), and Indian Health Service (IHS).“Earning NABP accreditation validates the rigor of our internal processes and our commitment to safely serving federal customers,” said Chris Lovell, CEO of Lovell Government Services. “It gives our agency partners peace of mind when sourcing pharmaceuticals and medical devices through Lovell.”The accreditation ensures that Lovell’s pharmaceutical operations meet national best practices in areas such as:● Verified state licensure across all distribution zones● Controlled temperature monitoring and product storage● Chain-of-custody tracking and documentation● Facility security and personnel complianceEarning NABP accreditation not only validates Lovell’s credibility as a pharmaceutical distributor but also enhances its ability to streamline procurement and reduce administrative barriers for partners.For more information, visit www.lovellgov.com or nabp.pharmacy.________________________________________About Lovell Government ServicesLovell Government Services has been a trusted SDVOSB vendor since 2013 with a proven track record of successfully introducing suppliers to the government market. Lovell is a three-time Inc. 5000 honoree and a leader in the federal space. They partner with medical and pharmaceutical companies looking to better serve Veteran and military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts.Learn more at www.lovellgov.com ________________________________________About NABPNABP is the independent, international, and impartial 501(c)(3) nonprofit Association that assists its state member boards and jurisdictions for the purpose of protecting the public health. NABP was established in 1904 to assist the state boards of pharmacy in creating uniform education and licensure standards. Today, we help support patient and prescription drug safety through examinations that assess pharmacist competency, pharmacist licensure transfer and verification services, and various pharmacy accreditation and inspection programs.________________________________________

