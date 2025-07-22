New Book Explores Humanity’s Struggle Against Ancient Vampiric Forces

NY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Naomi R Hales unveils her gripping debut novel, “Humanity’s Hope - True Beginnings,” a dark and captivating tale where history, religion, and horror collide. Available now, the book is a thrilling introduction to a series that redefines everything you think you know about vampires, history, and the eternal battle between good and evil.Step into a world where vampires are more than creatures of myth - they’re ancient aliens who predate humanity, with origins entwined with the darkest forces in existence. The story centers around Azazel, an alien-turned-vampire with an insatiable bloodlust after consuming Satan’s blood, and Nevaeh, a power-hungry sorceress who teams up with Azazel in a bid to lead a vampire army in conquering humanity. Together, they wage war to seize the throne of Heaven itself, plunging the world into chaos. The human race’s only hope comes in the form of the Virbelladon, massive predatory creatures built to destroy vampires, as well as an unlikely resistance determined to put an end to the darkness.Weaving together elements of fantasy, horror, thriller, and historical fiction, “Humanity’s Hope - True Beginnings” takes readers on a riveting journey from the dawn of time. With an expansive reimagining of biblical and historical events, the novel examines humanity’s ongoing battle for survival in the face of monstrous threats. Through dramatic twists, devastating betrayals, and epic battles, Naomi R Hales delivers a story that will leave readers questioning their understanding of both history and faith.Naomi R Hales, a Florida-based debut author, is passionate about creating stories that expand the boundaries of imagination. A graduate of Ashworth College with a BBA and MBA, Hales combines her love of research with a lifelong fascination with vampire lore, horror, and suspense.Experience a tale of lies, betrayal, and the ultimate battle for humanity in the pages of “Humanity’s Hope - True Beginnings” - dare to uncover the truth.“Humanity’s Hope - True Beginnings,” (ISBN: 9781966074892) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The hardcover retails for $29.99, the paperback retails for $19.99, and the ebook retails for $9.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.From the back cover:Have you ever wondered where vampires came from, who they are, and why they do what they do? Did you know Dracula and Van Helsing are half-brothers? Were vampires on Earth before humans?Take a journey from the beginning of time and meet the first vampires. On your journey, you will encounter lies, secrets, betrayal, murder, and devastating decisions. With vampires running amok, humanity's survival looks grim. Enter Virbelladon, an enormous predator fashioned to kill the vilest beasts that ever walked the Earth. With massive fangs, robust thumbs, spiked tails, and sharp claws, these sabretooth/dire wolves will help destroy these blood suckers in massive battles.However, vampires are not the only threat humanity faces. There is a witch among them. In the beginning, Neveah is only a conduit for evil power. Later, she finds a way to harness power of her own, making her the world’s first sorceress. With power, speed and agility, a vampire called Azazel teams up with Neveah seeking to overthrow humanity and take over the world. Will they succeed, or will Azazel’s son end their reign of terror?About the author:Naomi R Hales is a writer and debut novelist. An avid reader and fan of horror, suspense and drama, she is a graduate of Ashworth College and holds a BBA and MBA. Hales lives in Florida with her husband of twenty years, Thad F Hales. She has one son, Anthony Gage Hales, and one grandson, Jimmy Ryan Richards. Presently, she has a Teacup Yorkie named Trixie, an American Boxer named Ghost, a fat cat named Debbi, and fifteen Flemish Giant Rabbits!About Manhattan Book Group:Manhattan Book Group (“MBG”), located on Broadway in New York City, is a registered trade name of Mindstir Media LLC. MBG is widely known as a premier hybrid book publisher. We have combined the best of traditional publishing with the best of self-publishing to provide authors with the “best of both worlds” in a sense. To learn more about MBG, visit https://www.manhattanbookgroup.com/

