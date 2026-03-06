USA Today Bestseller J.J. Hebert’s Weepy the Dragon: Standing Tall Earns 'GET IT' Designation from Kirkus Reviews

Weepy the Dragon: Standing Tall receives the Kirkus Reviews "GET IT" designation

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed author J. J. Hebert has received a major critical distinction for his No. 1 bestselling middle-grade novel, Weepy the Dragon: Standing Tall , which has been awarded the coveted “GET IT” designation by Kirkus Reviews—a mark given to books the publication strongly recommends to readers.In its official review, Kirkus praised the novel’s compelling storytelling and meaningful themes for young readers, writing:“Hebert’s story is one of firm morals and rapid action. Weepy is, from the start, a compelling protagonist... An entertaining moral tale for young readers about determining one’s character. Our Verdict: GET IT.”Weepy the Dragon: Standing Tall continues the story of Weepy (from the 2012 picture book entitled Weepy the Dragon), a gentle dragon who must confront expectations placed upon him when danger threatens his home. Blending action, humor, and emotional depth, the novel explores themes of courage, self-belief, and the idea that true strength is not measured by aggression, but by character.The “GET IT” designation from Kirkus Reviews is reserved for titles that stand out for their quality, storytelling, and reader appeal, making the recognition a notable achievement within the competitive landscape of children’s and middle-grade publishing.Hebert, a USA Today Bestselling Author known for writing emotionally resonant stories with strong moral foundations, expressed appreciation for the recognition.“Receiving the ‘GET IT’ designation from Kirkus Reviews is incredibly meaningful,” said Hebert. “Weepy the Dragon: Standing Tall is ultimately about discovering who you are and having the courage to stand tall even when the world expects something different from you. I’m honored that Kirkus connected with that message.”The novel has already drawn attention for its engaging narrative and relatable protagonist, positioning it as a standout addition to contemporary middle-grade fantasy.Weepy the Dragon: Standing Tall is available wherever books are sold, including Amazon.com , Barnesandnoble.com, Target.com, and Walmart.com.About J.J. Hebert:J. J. Hebert is the bestselling author of nine books, including his acclaimed debut Unconventional and The Backwards K, which, according to Newsweek, is currently in development for film adaptation. His latest bestsellers are Weepy the Dragon: Standing Tall, The Breaking of Time: Chronicles of the Arvynth, and The Hands-On Author: Taking Control of Your Book Marketing Journey. A lifelong New England resident, Hebert frequently weaves the region’s landscapes and atmosphere into his fiction. He is also the award-winning CEO and Founder of MindStir Media, a company that USA Today called “the leading provider of self-publishing and book marketing services.” Discover more about J. J. Hebert and his books at jjhebertonline.com, and join his community of over 2 million followers across Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter) @authorjjhebert.

