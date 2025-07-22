Bear Paw Press Announces Inspiring New Release

Wonder and Joy for the Wired and Tired on sale August 12, 2025

A fun read of bite-sized nuggets that leaves the reader amused, inspired, and hopeful.” — Charles Jacobs, Author

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bear Paw Press is thrilled to announce the publication of Wonder and Joy for the Wired and Tired : A Guide to Finding Inspiration and Well-Being in a Wonder-Filled World by respected clinician and researcher Dr. Pam Stephens Lehenbauer , available wherever books are sold beginning August 12, 2025.With warmth, wisdom, and scientific insight, Wonder and Joy for the Wired and Tired offers a compassionate and eye-opening look at why so many people feel chronically stressed, fatigued, and disconnected—and why the traditional wellness model, first conceived decades ago, is no longer serving us.With clarity and cutting-edge research, Dr. Lehenbauer guides readers on an interdisciplinary journey through neurobiology, psychology, spirituality, and culture, and reveals how our culture’s obsession with chasing happiness has left us burnt-out—and why a deeper, more sustainable path to well-being is not only possible, but essential.This book is not just another quick fix, self-help book. Instead, it offers inspiration and empowerment and serves as a field guide to anyone who wants to reconnect with what truly matters and live a more joyous and wholehearted life.EARLY PRAISE FOR WONDER AND JOY FOR THE WIRED AND TIRED“Dr. Pam’s clear and engaging writing continually points us toward the wonders and beauty of our universe, our world, and our bodies. She promises that paying attention to these things can both feel good and be good for us. I believe her.” —Bob Matthews, President of Medisync“It would be easy to tell someone, ‘Go find some wonder,’ as an antidote to the burnout so many of us feel from the relentless 24-hour news cycle and the tsunami of technology that engulfs us. But instead of just saying it, Dr. Pam shows us the wonder of the universe and the world around us. Her book is a powerful antidote to that overwhelm, inviting us to marvel at the many wonders in our lives.” —Carol J. Michel, Author and Podcaster“Pam is correct—today’s society is ‘wired and tired.’ [But] through her professional experience and research, she has identified a simple solution… and moves scientific findings into application… Use this book as a starting point to remember what brings you joy—then put down your electronics and go find more wonder and joy!” —Karen M. O'Connell, PhD, APRN, CNE, NEA-BC“A fun read of bite-sized nuggets that leaves the reader amused, inspired, and hopeful.” —Charles Jacobs, AuthorWONDER AND JOY FOR THE WIRED AND TIREDOn Sale: August 12, 2025 / SELF-HELP / Paperback $15.99 / ISBN 979-8992526806Published by Bear Paw PressWritten by Pam Stephens LehenbauerAuthor Residence: KentuckyBook Theme: Health, Wellness, Stress Management, and Contemporary U.S. cultureABOUT THE AUTHORDr. Pam Stephens Lehenbauer, Ph.D., MBA, MSN, PMHNP-BC is an epidemiologist, nurse practitioner, and educator with over 40 years of experience in clinical practice, administration, and higher education. An adjunct professor at Northern Kentucky University, she is a sought-after international speaker and thought leader on well-being, how wonder, joy, and interacting with nature impact health and wholehearted living, and why we need to move beyond the current health and wellness paradigm. She is the voice behind the popular blog Mother Nature’s Apprentice, and an advocate for planetary health and well-being. When she’s not writing or teaching, Pam is often in her award-winning gardens or exploring nature with her husband, children, friends—and a lively menagerie of animals.Visit Dr. Pam online at www.PamStephensLehenbauer.com and www.MotherNaturesApprentice.com

