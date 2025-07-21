Teaching the ABCs With Tails, Whiskers, and Wags

Barbara Horcasitas Brings the Alphabet to Life Through Her Beloved Family Pets in My Pet Alphabet

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world full of screens and fast-paced distractions, My Pet Alphabet offers something refreshingly simple, creative, and deeply personal: a fun, pet-powered way to learn the ABCs. Authored by Barbara Horcasitas, a retired homemaker with a heart full of memories and a home once filled with animals, this charming new children’s book transforms learning the alphabet into a joyful, memorable experience for children and parents alike.Each page of My Pet Alphabet features a real-life pet from Barbara’s own family—lovingly dressed in character to represent a letter of the alphabet. From Ace, the family’s regal pup crowned “King of this Place,” to other furry or feathered companions who don superhero capes, tutus, or cowboy hats, children are not only introduced to letters, but also to playful personalities and rhythmic phonics through easy-to-read sentences.“I created this book because I wanted children to smile while they learn,” says Horcasitas. “I’ve always believed that joy is the best teacher. That’s why I used our pets, gave them costumes, and wrote simple sentences that highlight each letter’s sound. It’s phonics, imagination, and love—all rolled into one.”Barbara’s love for animals and passion for early childhood learning blend seamlessly in this beautifully crafted book. Designed to support letter recognition and foundational reading skills, the book is also a tribute to the unconditional love pets offer and the role they play in a family’s story.Key features of My Pet Alphabet:• Each letter is introduced through a whimsical pet portrait and a sentence using the letter’s phonetic sound.• Perfect for preschoolers, early readers, homeschooling families, and kindergarten classrooms.• Encourages laughter, engagement, and early reading confidence through storytelling and visual association.Whether used at home, gifted to a young reader, or added to a teacher’s toolkit, My Pet Alphabet promises smiles, learning, and a few adorable surprises along the way.Barbara Horcasitas now enjoys her retirement, reflecting on the joy her pets brought her family. With My Pet Alphabet, she fulfills her dream of turning those memories into a gift for children everywhere.Now available in paperback and digital format.

