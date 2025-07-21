AI CERTs® Unveils AI+ Chief AI Officer™ Certification to Empower C-Suite Leaders in the Age of Intelligent Enterprise

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a major leap toward redefining executive leadership in the AI era, AI CERTs, a global leader in vendor-aligned, role-focused certifications in Artificial Intelligence , proudly announces the launch of the AI+ Chief AI Officer™ certification. AI CERTsis a leading global provider of vendor-aligned, role-focused certifications in artificial intelligence. This globally recognized program equips senior leaders and aspiring executives with the strategic, ethical, and operational expertise to lead enterprise-wide AI adoption.With AI now positioned as a boardroom-level priority, the role of a chief AI officer (CAIO) has emerged as a linchpin in driving innovation, operational efficiency, and data-led decision-making across industries. The AI Chief AI Officer certification directly addresses this growing demand by offering a high-impact learning experience that blends theoretical knowledge with practical leadership applications—culminating in a proctored online examination and a globally respected digital credential.This credential is ideally suited for CTOs, CIOs, CDOs, COOs, tech CEOs, founders, and senior operations executives, as well as high-potential professionals and graduates looking to pivot into AI strategy leadership roles. The program covers eight robust modules, including Crafting a Strategic AI Roadmap, Ethics in AI Governance, Building High-Performance AI Teams, and Leveraging Generative AI for Business Innovation. Each module reflects real-world challenges and opportunities in leading AI transformation within modern enterprises.Participants will gain hands-on exposure to industry-leading tools such as LeewayHertz (ZBrain), C3.ai, Coupa (LLamasoft), and Zebra Workcloud Demand Intelligence Suite, ensuring their skills align with the platforms transforming enterprise operations today. The course delivery is flexible available via a 1-day instructor-led intensive or a 6-hour self-paced digital program, both of which include live demonstrations, case studies, and interactive assessments.The certification exam includes 50 multiple-choice questions, with a 90-minute time limit and a passing score of 70%. Candidates who complete the course and pass the exam receive a digital badge, a personalized AI mentor, and one year of access to exclusive updates, content, and study tools including high-quality videos, e-books, quizzes, and podcasts.According to McKinsey, 70% of executives now report AI as a strategic priority, emphasizing the urgent need for capable AI leadership at the helm of digital transformation. The chief AI officer is no longer optional—it is essential. Industries such as finance, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and retail are all actively investing in AI, and the demand for executives who can govern, implement, and scale AI initiatives is rising sharply.Earning the AI+ Chief AI Officer™ credential positions professionals at the forefront of AI-driven leadership. They gain the authority and confidence to foster AI-first cultures, manage cyber and compliance risks, optimize resources, and unlock enterprise-wide intelligence.The certification is now open for enrollment globally via AI CERTs’ official platform and Authorized Training Partners.About AI CERTsAI CERTsis a globally recognized certification body specializing in role-based credentials in artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies. Aligned with ISO 17024:2012 standards, its programs set a global benchmark for quality and credibility, empowering professionals with practical, job-ready skills through hands-on, real-world application.Serving a broad spectrum of roles, from developers and data analysts to business leaders and frontline teams—AI CERTsbridges the global tech skills gap with our ever-expanding portfolio.With 50+ new certifications in development, the organization remains firmly positioned at the forefront of emerging technology education. For more information, visit www.aicerts.ai For Media Queries: Email: media@aicerts.ai

