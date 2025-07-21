126th Incident Prevention and Response Mechanism meeting takes place in Ergneti

ERGNETI, 21 July 2025 – The 126th Incident Prevention and Response Mechanism (IPRM) took place today in Ergneti. The meeting was co-facilitated by Christoph Späti, Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office for the South Caucasus, and Bettina Patricia Boughani, Head of the EU Monitoring Mission in Georgia (EUMM).

The co-facilitators welcomed the continued commitment of all participants to the format. They underlined its crucial role in addressing security-related developments and finding practical solutions for conflict-affected communities on both sides of the administrative boundary line (ABL).

IPRM participants actively engaged in a constructive dialogue, focusing on current challenges, including detentions, restrictions on freedom of movement, ‘borderisation’ activities and the overall security situation on the ground.

The EUMM and OSCE co-facilitators reiterated their concern over the continuous practice of detentions. They also advocated for the enhanced freedom of movement, which would facilitate family visits during the summer.

Discussions also addressed irrigation and wastewater management. The co-facilitators encouraged practical cooperation to ensure sufficient access of the local population on both sides of the ABL to water resources during the dry season. EUMM and OSCE reiterated their readiness to further support efforts in this area.

Participants acknowledged the EUMM-managed Hotline as a highly effective tool for establishing a shared understanding of security and humanitarian developments.

The participants agreed to hold the next IPRM meeting on 29 September 2025.