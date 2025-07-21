Ανακοίνωση του Υπουργείου Εξωτερικών για την παράνομη μετάβαση του Προέδρου της Τουρκίας στα κατεχόμενα

Το Υπουργείο Εξωτερικών καταδικάζει την παράνομη επίσκεψη του Προέδρου της Τουρκίας κ. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan και άλλων Τούρκων αξιωματούχων στις κατεχόμενες περιοχές της Κυπριακής Δημοκρατίας, για εορτασμό της θλιβερής επετείου της τουρκικής εισβολής.

Η ενέργεια αυτή προστίθεται στις συνεχιζόμενες, εδώ και πενήντα ένα χρόνια, παραβιάσεις εις βάρος της κυριαρχίας, της ανεξαρτησίας και της εδαφικής ακεραιότητας της Κυπριακής Δημοκρατίας, τις οποίες η διεθνής κοινότητα έχει καταδικάσει κατ’ επανάληψιν μέσω των σχετικών Ψηφισμάτων του Συμβουλίου Ασφαλείας του Οργανισμού Ηνωμένων Εθνών.

Η Κυβέρνηση θα παραμείνει προσηλωμένη στον υπέρτατο στόχο της απελευθέρωσης και επανένωσης της Κύπρου, στη βάση του συμφωνηθέντος πλαισίου των Ηνωμένων Εθνών, μέσα από μια βιώσιμη λύση που επιβάλλει το διεθνές δίκαιο και που θα διασφαλίζει τα δικαιώματα και την ευημερία όλων των Κυπρίων.

***************

Announcement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus regarding on the illegal visit of the President of Türkiye to the occupied areas

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus condemns the illegal visit of the President of Türkiye, Mr Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and other Turkish officials to the occupied areas of the Republic of Cyprus, for the celebration of the sombre anniversary of the Turkish invasion.

This action adds to the ongoing, fifty-one-year-long violations against the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of the Republic of Cyprus, which the international community has repeatedly condemned through the relevant United Nations (UN) Security Council Resolutions.

The Government remains committed to the ultimate goal of the liberation and reunification of Cyprus, based on the agreed UN framework, through a viable solution, as dictated by international law – one that will guarantee the rights and well-being of all Cypriots.