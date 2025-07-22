Doss, AI-Native ERP, Acquires Shopify Inventory Leader Genie to Supercharge E-Commerce and Partner Growth

Genie Founder Sebastiaan Debrouwere Joins as Partnerships Head

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Doss, the AI-native ERP platform transforming how businesses scale, today announced it has acquired key assets of Genie, the leading Shopify inventory management solution for fast-growing merchants, and brought on its founder, Sebastiaan Debrouwere, to lead Partnerships & Ecosystem. This strategic move aims to redefine e-commerce operations worldwide by delivering composable, real-time ERP solutions - modular systems that adapt seamlessly to business needs. It builds on Doss's $18 million Series A funding round in April 2025, led by Theory Ventures, and Genie's previously unannounced $5.8 million seed round from August 2022, led by NEA.

Genie, founded by former Balderton VC Sebastiaan Debrouwere, empowers more than 300 e-commerce brands to streamline their operations, processing over $18 million in monthly supplier orders across over 20,000 suppliers. Its AI-driven platform enables merchants to manage inventory and reorder stock in minutes, establishing it as a cornerstone of e-commerce efficiency. By joining Doss, Genie will accelerate its mission to turn operations into a profitable growth engine for e-commerce entrepreneurs.

Sebastiaan Debrouwere joins Doss as Head of Partnerships & Ecosystem, where he will drive partner growth, strategic alliances, and integrations to fuel the company's expansion.

"Genie has built a phenomenal product with deep expertise in e-commerce operations and real innovation that has earned the trust of hundreds of brands. Sebastiaan's leadership makes him the perfect addition to our team as we scale our partner ecosystem and empower growing businesses," said Wiley Jones, CEO of Doss.

"Doss is revolutionizing ERP with an adaptive platform that truly empowers growth. It's the ideal home to amplify Genie's mission of turning operations into a profitable engine for e-commerce entrepreneurs worldwide," said Sebastiaan Debrouwere, Founder of Genie and Head of Partnerships & Ecosystem at Doss.

“Democratizing operations for fast-growing e-commerce brands is a bold mission. Seb and the Genie team approached it from first principles with empathy and a clear focus on product, earning the trust of hundreds of Shopify brands along the way. We’re proud to have supported them on the journey and excited for their next chapter as part of Doss,” said Luke Pappas, Partner at NEA

This acquisition fuels Doss's momentum and partner-first expansion strategy.

*About Doss and Genie*

San Francisco-based Doss is the AI-native ERP platform that unifies inventory, orders, accounting, and production into one composable system. With 50+ integrations and rapid deployment, Doss empowers businesses to scale with agility and real-time insights. It raised an $18 million Series A in April 2025, led by Theory Ventures with participation from Amplify Partners, XYZ Venture Capital, and Village Global. Learn more at www.doss.com.

London-based Genie is the leading inventory management platform for fast-growing Shopify merchants. It streamlines supply chains with real-time tracking, AI forecasting, automated purchase orders, and a network of 20,000 suppliers to enable rapid scaling. Genie raised a $5.8 million seed round in August 2022, led by NEA with participation from GFC, Tiny VC, and prominent e-commerce angels. Learn more at www.genie.io.

