IMPORTANT NOTICE TO ALL AMERICAN PORTFOLIOS CUSTOMERS: SEC CHARGES RAISE SERIOUS CONCERNS FOR INVESTORS

Contact the Law Firm of KlaymanToskes for A Free and Confidential Consultation to Discuss Pursuing Potential Investment Loss Recovery Options

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following recent SEC charges against American Portfolios, national securities law firm KlaymanToskes urges affected investors to contact the law firm immediately at 888-997-9956 or by email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com for a free and confidential consultation. Investors who were overcharged fees or suffered investment losses may be eligible for a potential financial recovery through FINRA arbitration.KlaymanToskes is representing investors with claims against American Portfolios and its financial advisors, including Nabil “Bilo” Bouab. The firm has filed more than $1.1 million in FINRA arbitration claims involving unsuitable and high-risk investments, including SPACs, leveraged and inverse ETFs, and options strategies.In July 2025, the SEC charged American Portfolios Advisors (Proceeding No. 3-22488) with failing to disclose conflicts of interest, overbilling advisory clients, and backdating compliance records. The firm settled by agreeing to a cease-and-desist order, censure, and a $1.75 million civil penalty.KlaymanToskes believes that the SEC charges, along with increasing customer complaints, may indicate serious supervisory failures at the firm. Investors who suffered losses with American Portfolios or its affiliates may be entitled to a potential financial recovery. Contact KlaymanToskes at 888-997-9956 or investigations@klaymantoskes.com for more information.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $600 million* in Securities Litigation and FINRA Arbitration matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, Nebraska, New York, and Puerto Rico.DisclaimerAttorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes (*exclusive of attorneys fees and costs). Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.Contact

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.