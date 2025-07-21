From Immigrant Single-Mom to Industry Leader: Margaret Liu Collins' True Story Behind Award-Winning Film 'God is Good'

God is Good Movie Marina Savoy awarded Best Performance in a Leading Role at 2025 San Diego Film Awards Margaret Liu Collins at the movie premiere event in San Francisco

From immigrant single mom to real estate mogul, Margaret Liu Collins’ true story of faith and grit inspires the award-winning film God is Good.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Before she became a celebrated philanthropist and real estate magnate, Margaret Liu Collins was a young immigrant from Hong Kong who arrived in America with little more than a dream and an unshakable faith. Her extraordinary journey from hardship to influence is now the subject of the powerful new feature film, “God Is Good,” which is garnering major accolades on the international festival circuit.

The film's lead actress Marina Savoy was recently awarded Best Performance in a Leading Role at the 2025 San Diego Film Awards for her deeply moving portrayal of Collins. These achievements follow the film’s earlier success at the 2025 International Christian Film & Music Festival, (ICFF) where it earned six nominations, including Best Inspirational Feature Film, Best Director for Jeff Deverett, Best Lead Actress for Savoy, Best cinematographer, Scott Leslie, best music composer, Jim Covell, and best supporting Actor, Nathan Wilson

At the core of this cinematic triumph is the compelling real-life story of Margaret Liu Collins herself. Now available for interviews, Collins shares how her unwavering faith became the foundation for a life of resilience, purpose, and success.

“When I first came to San Francisco, people told me that a woman—especially a Chinese woman—could never make it in real estate,” says Collins. “I faced daily rejection and ridicule. But my faith didn’t just comfort me—it became my strategic advantage. It taught me to see opportunity where others saw barriers.”

That faith-fueled perspective became the blueprint for her business and philanthropic ventures. Rather than merely building a company, Collins built a legacy rooted in compassion, excellence, and integrity. Today, she stands as a pillar of the San Francisco community, devoting her time and resources to initiatives that uplift others.

“Seeing my story brought to life on screen has been deeply humbling,” she reflects. “But witnessing it connect with audiences—and now receiving recognition at ICFF—is beyond what I ever imagined. My greatest hope is that it inspires others to trust in God’s plan, even when the odds seem impossible.”

Marina Savoy, who portrays Collins in the film, shared her gratitude:

“To embody Margaret’s strength and grace has been the greatest honor of my career. This award is not just mine—it belongs to Margaret and to every person who has fought to realize their purpose.”

Award wining Director Jeff Deverett echoed that sentiment, crediting both the story and the performance:

“The film's recognition is proof that stories of faith, courage, and perseverance belong on the world stage. Margaret’s journey—and Marina’s performance—are the soul of this film.”

For more information, to view the official trailer, and to follow screening updates, visit www.margaretliucollins.com.

About “God Is Good”

God Is Good is an independent feature film based on the memoir and true story of Margaret Liu Collins. It chronicles the inspirational journey of a first-generation Chinese immigrant who defies cultural prejudice and personal trials to become a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist—guided entirely by her unwavering faith.

God is Good Movie Trailer

