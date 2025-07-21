South Europe College Launches Online M.Sc. in Digital Media and Marketing with Dual Tracks to Meet Industry Demand

South EUROPE COLLEGE (NYSE:SEC)

MALTA, VALLETTA, MALTA, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- South Europe College , the MFHEA-accredited online higher education institution, today announced the launch of its new Master of Science (M.Sc.) in Digital Media and Marketing program. This innovative, fully online Master’s degree offers students two distinct pathways to graduation: a Coursework Track for professionals seeking to enhance their practical skills, and a Research Track for those aiming to contribute to academic or industry knowledge through an in-depth dissertation.The M.Sc. in Digital Media and Marketing is a 90-ECTS, MQF Level 7 degree, fully licensed by the Malta Further and Higher Education Authority (MFHEA) and aligned with the European Qualifications Framework (EQF). The program is designed to provide a deep, strategic understanding of the modern digital landscape, covering topics from consumer behavior and brand management to content strategy and data-driven marketing.This dual-track approach provides a unique level of flexibility. The Coursework Track is ideal for professionals who want to immediately apply advanced marketing strategies in the workplace, while the Research Track is designed for those who wish to pursue specialized research or future doctoral studies. Both tracks are delivered through South Europe College’s proven online model, combining flexible, pre-recorded lectures with weekly live, interactive sessions with expert faculty.“The digital economy requires leaders who not only understand the tools of marketing but can think critically and strategically about the future of the industry,” said Dr.Akram Ali, Provost of South Europe College. “By offering both a coursework and a research track, we are empowering students to choose the educational path that best aligns with their specific career goals. This program makes a high-level, fully recognized European Master’s degree in a high-demand field accessible to working professionals everywhere.”In keeping with the college's mission of accessibility, the program is offered at a highly competitive tuition rate. Admission is open to holders of a recognized Bachelor’s degree, providing a direct pathway for professionals looking to formalize their marketing expertise or pivot into a leadership role in the digital media industry.About South Europe College:South Europe College is a modern, asset-light higher education institution based in Malta and licensed by the Malta Further and Higher Education Authority (MFHEA) with license number 2022-011. As a fully online college, it is dedicated to providing accessible, affordable, and high-quality postgraduate degrees. By eliminating the costs of a traditional physical campus, the college focuses its resources on a robust academic and support structure. All degrees from South Europe College are aligned with the European Qualifications Framework (EQF), ensuring recognition across the European Union and beyond.

