Kindred Bravely Expands Market Share with Plus Collection, Babywear Launch, and Innovation Award

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kindred Bravely , the beloved maternity and breastfeeding brand trusted by millions of moms since 2015, is redefining what it means to support moms at every stage of motherhood. With the launch of its first babywear collection, expanded plus-size offerings, and a recent win at the 2025 Baby Innovation Awards, the brand marks a bold new chapter in its mission to make motherhood easier, one beautifully designed piece at a time.In a strategic category expansion, Kindred Bravely has launched its first-ever babywear collection, extending its trusted reputation for comfort and functionality to the youngest family members. The line includes ultra-soft bamboo gowns, pajamas, swaddles, and versatile nursing covers—all thoughtfully developed by moms to simplify everyday care and support the parent-baby connection. Designed for comfort, built for real life, and styled for today’s parent, this debut marks a natural evolution for the brand.Also new: the Kindred Bravely Plus Collection. Featuring a curated collection of best-selling maternity and postpartum pieces in plus sizes, the line fills a long-overlooked gap in the market. With more styles on the horizon, the launch signals Kindred Bravely’s commitment to serving more moms, especially those too often excluded from premium apparel options.“We’re not just adding new products. We’re raising the bar for what moms should expect from their clothes,” said Carrie Welch, CEO of Kindred Bravely. “Moms need essentials that keep up with their bodies, their lives, and their standards. Every piece we create is rooted in thoughtful design and built to support moms through the physical, emotional, and practical demands of motherhood.”Kindred Bravely’s dedication to functional, mom-first design was recently honored with a 2025 Baby Innovation Award, naming the brand’s Sublime® Hands-Free Pumping & Nursing Bra the Nursing Bras and Tanks Product of the Year. With its intuitive clips, four-way stretch, and body-adaptive fit, the award-winning SublimeBra is proof that moms no longer have to choose between form, function, and feeling.With its growing range of products and unwavering focus on comfort, care, and inclusion, Kindred Bravely is evolving to meet the full spectrum of modern motherhood. From award-winning innovations to the newly launched Plus and Baby Collections, the brand continues to put moms first—because when moms are supported, families thrive.About Kindred BravelyKindred Bravely exists to make early motherhood feel a little less overwhelming and a lot more supported. Trusted by millions of moms since 2015, Kindred Bravely thoughtfully designs award-winning maternity, postpartum, breastfeeding, and baby essentials that offer unparalleled comfort and intuitive function, allowing moms to feel cared for, empowered, and more like themselves.For more information, visit www.kindredbravely.com or follow @kindredbravely on Instagram.

