Your Rights, Your Voice: How DRMS Can Help You Use the Power of the ADA

As we continue celebrating the 35th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, we want to go beyond reflection and celebration—we want to empower you to take action.

The ADA gave people with disabilities powerful legal protections. But those rights only mean something if people know they exist, know how to use them, and have someone in their corner when systems fall short. That’s where Disability Rights Mississippi comes in.

The ADA Is Your Shield—And DRMS Is Here to Help You Wield It

The ADA protects your right to:

Access public spaces (schools, government buildings, sidewalks, transportation, and more)

(schools, government buildings, sidewalks, transportation, and more) Request reasonable accommodations at work, in school, and in healthcare settings

at work, in school, and in healthcare settings Live in the community , not in institutions, whenever possible

, not in institutions, whenever possible Communicate in accessible ways , including through interpreters, captions, and assistive technology

, including through interpreters, captions, and assistive technology Vote independently and privately

Be free from discrimination based on your disability

But what happens when those rights aren’t honored?

Maybe your child isn’t getting the support they need at school. Maybe your apartment complex doesn’t offer accessible parking. Maybe you’ve been denied a job because of your disability. Maybe you’re in a facility and want help returning to the community. These situations are real—and they’re where we step in.

DRMS Offers Tools, Support, and Legal Advocacy

You don’t have to navigate this alone. DRMS offers free legal advocacy for Mississippians with disabilities who are facing discrimination, abuse, or rights violations. We can help you:

Understand your rights under the ADA and other disability laws

Advocate for yourself or your child in schools, workplaces, housing, and healthcare

File formal complaints or grievances

Take legal action when needed

Connect with community services and supports

Our self-advocacy resources are designed to give you the tools to speak up, ask for what you need, and stand firm in your rights. And when you need backup, we’re here.

If You Feel Your Rights Have Been Violated, Contact Us

If something doesn’t feel right, trust your instincts—and reach out. You don’t need to know all the legal terms. You just need to tell us your story. We’ll help you figure out the next step.

You can contact us by calling: 1-800-772-4057 or 601-968-0600.



Whether it’s access, advocacy, or justice—you deserve it. The ADA says so, and so do we.

35 Years Later, the Work Is Still Ours to Do

The ADA laid the groundwork. Now, every time someone speaks up, asks for an accommodation, files a complaint, or says “this isn’t right”—they’re helping build a more accessible Mississippi.

We’re here for you. We’re with you. And together, we’ll keep moving forward.