EMERALD ISLE RESOURCES INC. ANNOUNCES CHANGES OF BOARD AND MANAGEMENT

VANCOUVER, CANADA, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emerald Isle Resources Inc. (the “Company”), announces that Richard Paolone has resigned as the Chief Financial Officer and as a member of the board of directors of the Company. The Company thanks Mr. Paolone for his contributions and service.

The Company also announces that its current Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Enrico (Rick) Paolone, has been appointed to the additional roles of Chief Financial Officer and member of the board of directors.

Mr. Enrico Paolone is the father of the Company's other two directors, Gregory Paolone and Jeffrey Paolone. Following this change, the board of directors is now composed of Enrico Paolone, Gregory Paolone, and Jeffrey Paolone.

Neither Mr. Enrico Paolone nor any other director currently receives remuneration from the Company for their services as officers or directors.

ABOUT EMERALD ISLE RESOURCES INC.

The Company is a former mineral exploration company with no current operations. Having ceased active business, the Company's current plan is to identify and evaluate suitable assets or businesses for a potential acquisition or merger, with the objective of maximizing shareholder value.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Rick Paolone

Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and director

T: 416-669-1550

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.