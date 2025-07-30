Gov.Education Launches New Course on Federal Records Management for 2025

Releases a timely and condensed practical overview of the policies, responsibilities, and best practices that govern the management of federal records

This records management course provides essential but condensed training to ensure compliance, reduce risk, and support transparent government operations.” — Joe Gorup, CEO and Founder of Gov.Education

HOT SPRINGS, AR, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gov.Education , the leading platform for government-related learning, today announced the release of a new interactive elearning course titled Federal Records Management Essentials 2025. The course is now available for individual use $19.99 at: https://gov.education/product/federal-recordsmanagement-2025/ *Agency pricing and customization options available upon request.The Essentials course is designed to be a streamlined course for federal employees, contractors, and records professionals. Too often, agency-level “Records Management" courses attempt to turn everyone into a “Records Management Coordinator.” At only 15 pages, the Essentials course focuses solely on the key elements of records management. Along the way, there are citations and links to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) for those who want more details. Overall, the content is based on the NARA guidance and addresses recent updates in compliance requirements and digital archiving.“We know that every agency has its own priorities, policies, and tone—and when it comes to records management, one size definitely doesn’t fit all,” said Joe Gorup, CEO of CourseAvenue , and founder of Gov.Education. “That’s why this Essentials course was designed to be fully editable using CourseAvenue Studio. Agencies can brand it, expand it, or fine-tune the language to match their culture. What’s more, every course built in Studio is Section 508 compliant by design. We’ve done the heavy lifting of distilling complex NARA guidance into a focused, instructionally sound course—now any organization can make it their own.”Key features of the course include:*An overview of records management responsibilities under the Federal Records Act*Interactive scenarios for identifying and handling federal records*Up-to-date guidance on electronic record keeping, metadata, and digitization*Compliance checkpoints and real-world case examples*Section 508/WCAG accessibility and SCORM compatibility for LMS deployment*An optional audio “Course Companion” that adds personality, provides context, hints and a little levity to the contentThe Federal Records Management 2025 course is part of Gov.Education’s broader mission to improve access to critical government learning resources through modern, curated, and accessible training content.For more information or to enroll, visit: https://gov.education/product/federal-recordsmanagement-2025/ About Gov.EducationGov.Education is an initiative of CourseAvenue.com, offering one of the largest libraries of interactive, government-curated education. The platform provides accessible, federally aligned training on topics ranging from compliance and policy to public service and civic literacy.

