Gov.Education Announces 799 eLearning Courses Created and Published

Achieves Major Milestone, Accelerates and Democratizes Development of Federal Courseware

HOT SPRINGS, AR, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gov.Education , the cutting-edge eLearning platform by CourseAvenue , today announced a significant milestone: the publication of its 799th course. This achievement underscores Gov.Education's rapid expansion and commitment to providing comprehensive and compliant training solutions for federal, state, and local government agencies.A Growing Resource for Government Workforce DevelopmentBuilt on CourseAvenue’s robust technology, Gov.Education offers a centralized environment for workforce development and regulatory training. The platform’s rapidly growing course library, now featuring 799 distinct courses, addresses critical needs in areas such as cybersecurity, DEIA, workplace safety, and professional development, all aligned with federal requirements."The publication of our 799th course is a testament to the dedication of our team and our commitment to serving government agencies," said Joe Gorup, CEO and Founder of of CourseAvenue. "Gov.Education was designed to eliminate complexity and accelerate courseware development, and this milestone demonstrates the incredible depth and breadth of training resources now available to government teams."Key Features Powering this Growth:Ready-to-Deploy Course Library: A continually expanding catalog of compliance and professional development courses.Seamless LMS Integration: SCORM-compliant exports ensure easy connectivity with existing systems like Blackboard, Moodle, and Cornerstone.Analytics & Reporting: Detailed performance dashboards and SCORM/AICC data to track engagement and outcomes.The Studio Advisor tool quickly transforms policy documents and raw content into structured training modules.Accessible: native support for Section 508 and WCAG 2.x accessibility standards, helping agencies meet federal mandates.About CourseAvenueCourseAvenue provides enterprise-grade eLearning solutions focused on accessibility, compliance, and scalability. With its CourseAvenue Studio elearning authoring environment and Deliver+ LMS, the company serves government, healthcare, and enterprise clients worldwide. Learn more at www.CourseAvenue.com

