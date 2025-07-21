A Remarkable Life Story of Resilience, Reinvention, and Relentless Spirit

From hardship to global impact—one man’s journey of resilience and determination.

CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In his compelling memoir From Nothing to 90 Will Klein takes readers on an unforgettable journey through poverty, perseverance, and personal triumph. From Depression-era Saskatchewan to global leadership in business and public service, Klein’s life story is a powerful testament to the strength of the human spirit—and the power of never giving up.Told with warmth, wit, and wisdom, this memoir captures everything from Klein’s hardscrabble childhood and rise in early television, to being betrayed by the very political structures he served. But more than a personal narrative, From Nothing to 90 is also the story of a province, a country, and a generation of people who created opportunity through grit, imagination, and integrity.“Never give up, never ever give up.” — Winston Churchill“That became the heartbeat of my life.” — Will KleinAbout the Author:Will Klein is a dual citizen of Canada and the U.S., a global leader of the Kinsmen service clubs, and recipient of the prestigious Order of Canada. Over the course of his multi-faceted career, he’s worked in television, led national celebrations, and founded SkyMed, a groundbreaking travel protection company that has served over 500,000 members. His global travels span more than 40 countries and nearly every state and province in North America.Why He Wrote the Book:Inspired by years of public speaking and encouragement from family, friends, and colleagues—including a prolific author friend—Klein realized his story wasn’t just worth telling; it could inspire others. After three years of reflection, writing, and resilience, From Nothing to 90 was born.Core Message:It’s not about how many times you fall. It’s about how many times you rise. Klein’s journey proves that with persistence and passion, no obstacle is too great.

