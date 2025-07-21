Submit Release
FWC to host Bowhunting Wildlife Workshop on Aug. 17

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is partnering with the Easton-Newberry Archery Center to host a Bowhunting Wildlife Workshop in Alachua County:

Sunday, Aug. 17
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Easton-Newberry Archery Center
24880 NW 16th Ave.
Newberry, Florida

This hands-on workshop is for anyone interested in bowhunting, regardless of experience level. Certified instructors from both organizations will cover topics such as fitting bows and release aids, ethics, shot technique and placement, and tracking game. Interested participants can learn more and register online by visiting EastonNewberryArcheryCenter.org/Wildlife-Workshop.

