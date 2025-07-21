Travel Advisory: Route 6 East on-ramp in Johnston to Close Two Nights for Paving

For two nights, Tuesday, July 22 and Wednesday, July 23, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. both nights, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will temporarily close the on-ramp from Hartford Avenue to Route 6 East. During the closure, RIDOT will mill and resurface this deteriorated roadway and provide a smoother driving surface.

During this closure, drivers can use the following detours:

Hartford Avenue Eastbound: Remain on Hartford Avenue past the closed ramp. Turn left onto Killingly Street and use the on-ramp there to Route 6 East.

Hartford Avenue Westbound: Remain on Hartford Avenue past the closed ramp. Turn left onto Atwood Avenue (Route 5) and follow it to the on-ramp to Route 6 East.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

These pavement repairs are made possible by RhodeWorks. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.