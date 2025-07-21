USA Women Strike Gold at the 4th FIPS-Mouche World Fly Fishing Championship

Team USA celebrates a historic moment, holding their medals after winning the first-ever Women’s Team Gold at the FIPS-Mouche World Fly Fishing Championship — a milestone that inspires future generations of women anglers and highlights the growing impact Top three women medalists at the 2025 FIPS-Mouche World Fly Fishing Championship: Tess Weigand (USA) with Gold, Melissa Smith (USA) with Silver, and Marketa Prochazkova (Czech Republic) with Bronze. Team USA — Julie Mattson, Kristen Almond, Tess Weigand, Melissa Smith, Katie Futcher, Lindsay Szofran, and Coach Norman Maktima — at opening ceremonies in Idaho Falls

Team USA Women Capture Gold in Historic Comeback at Fly Fishing World Championship

This event showed the world what’s possible in women’s fly fishing — competitive, inspiring, and truly global in spirit.” — Glade Gunther

IDAHO FALLS, ID, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a week that tested skill, resilience, and the power of unity, the U.S.A. Women’s Fly Fishing Team made history - capturing team gold and two individual podiums at the 4th FIPS-Mouche Women’s World Fly Fishing Championship.Held across the legendary waters of Idaho, Wyoming, and Montana’s “Golden Triangle,” this international championship unfolded at a time when the world is increasingly celebrating women in sport, environmental connection, and the global spirit of competition — themes strongly felt throughout the week.Against fierce international competition and after trailing in the early rounds, Team USA staged a dramatic comeback, a performance defined not just by tactical mastery but by trust, grit, and unbreakable team spirit.“This was never just about fishing,” said Team Captain Tess Weigand, who also claimed individual gold. “It was about courage. It was about believing in each other. We leaned on each other, lifted each other, and in doing so, became unstoppable.”Final Team Results🥇 Team Gold – USA 🇺🇸🥈 Team Silver – Czech Republic 🇨🇿🥉 Team Bronze – South Africa 🇿🇦Individual Medalists🥇 Tess Weigand (USA)🥈 Melissa Smith (USA)🥉 Marketa Prochazkova (Czech Republic)More Than a MedalThis marks the first-ever team gold for the United States in the history of the FIPS-Mouche Women’s World Championship — and the culmination of over four years of work since the founding of USA Women’s Fly Fishing, a rapidly growing nonprofit dedicated to elevating women in the sport.From battling tough conditions to supporting competitors from other countries, the U.S. team became known for more than just its leaderboard dominance. They were ambassadors for the sport, for each other, and for what’s possible when preparation meets purpose.“To me, this was never just about gold — it was about growth,” said Melissa Smith, silver medalist and President of USA Women’s Fly Fishing. “We came here to compete, but also to show what high-level women’s fly fishing can be when it's supported, respected, and elevated. It’s about building the kind of future where more women have access to this experience. This is just the beginning.”Smith’s dual role as competitor and organizational leader reflects a broader trend in sports: athletes driving impact beyond performance, from mentorship to visibility and systemic change.Powered by PeopleThe championship’s success was fueled by the dedication of 80+ volunteers, judges, and organizers, as well as the efforts of USAngling , FIPS-Mouche, and local partners throughout the region.At the heart of Team USA’s gold-medal performance was Coach Norman Maktima, now in his second year leading the team. His calm, strategic presence helped guide the squad through tough early sessions and into their decisive final push. From pre-event scouting and mental preparation to on-the-ground coaching and post-session strategy, Maktima’s presence gave the team not just a tactical edge but the confidence to perform under pressure.Global Gathering. Unforgettable Moments.This wasn’t just a tournament; it was a global moment for the sport. From fly swaps and shared meals to sideline strategy chats across languages, this year’s championship underscored the power of international friendship, conservation awareness, and the outdoors as a unifier.As fly fishing gains ground on the global stage and as interest in women-led adventure sports rises, this event showcased what’s possible when opportunity, preparation, and community come together.By the Numbers & Fast Facts> 5 days of competition across Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming’s premier fly fishing waters> 7 countries represented, featuring top-tier female anglers from around the world> 4 Medals for Team USA Women:- Team Gold - 2025- Team Bronze - 2023- Individual Gold 2025 – Tess Weigand- Individual Silver 2025 – Melissa Smith> 1st team gold for the USA in FIPS-Mouche Women’s World Championship history> 4+ years since the founding of USA Women’s Fly Fishing> Coach Norman Maktima’s 2nd year leading the USA World team> 80+ volunteers, judges, and organizers made the 2025 FIPS Mouche event possibleThank You to Our SponsorsWe extend heartfelt appreciation to the partners whose generosity fueled this extraordinary event:Cortland Line, TOYOTA, Bass Pro Shops, Tactical Fly Fisher, Fly Fish Food, Pepsi, Tight Lines Branding, Sawtelle Mountain Resort, Hardy, Miss Mayfly, TroutHunter, Finatical Fly Fishing, Fulling Mill, Hyde Drift Boats, Texas Roadhouse, High Mountain Adventures, Diamondback Fly Rod Company, Family Air, Hook Up Fly Shop, Simms, Patagonia, and many more.About FIPS-MoucheThe International Federation of Sport Fly Fishing (FIPS-Mouche) governs competitive fly fishing worldwide. Its events bring together the finest anglers from all corners of the globe to promote excellence, conservation, and international friendship through sport.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.